Walmart’s Health and Wellness Head Departs

Brian Setzer, the head of Walmart’s $55-billion health and wellness division, is leaving the company after less than two years in the role. Setzer, who served as executive vice president since February 2023, is departing to pursue an opportunity in his hometown of Nashville, according to an internal memo sent on Friday by John Furner, CEO of Walmart’s U.S. operations. Leadership Transition Setzer will be succeeded by Kyle Kinnard, who currently oversees Walmart’s neighborhood markets division in the U.S. Walmart spokesperson L. Hope Moore highlighted Setzer’s contributions to the company’s health and wellness strategy, saying:

“As we continue to provide access to quality healthcare services and products, we are excited to have a strong succession plan in place.”

Challenges in Health Clinics

Setzer’s departure follows Walmart’s decision earlier this year to close all 51 of its U.S. health clinics and discontinue virtual healthcare operations, citing no path to profitability.

This marked a significant shift from Walmart’s 2023 plan to nearly double the number of health centers across the U.S. by 2024.

Focus on Pharmacy and Vision Care

Walmart is now doubling down on its U.S. pharmacy business, which includes 4,600 stores, and its 3,000 vision care centers. The retailer aims to cross-sell medicines, such as GLP-1 drugs, alongside its affordable groceries.

In October, Walmart announced a new initiative to deliver prescription medicines and medication refills along with groceries and other items within 30 minutes.

Strong Financial Performance

The retailer’s health and wellness division accounts for approximately 12.4 percent of Walmart’s U.S. sales.

On Tuesday, the company raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts for the third time, driven by strong demand for essentials and merchandise.



Walmart’s improved financial performance is enabling the company to lower prices and invest further in other parts of its business.

