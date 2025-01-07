WhatJobs Appoints Mary Johnson As Director of Enterprise Sales To Drive US Growth

WhatJobs is continuing its ambitious US expansion with the appointment of Mary Johnson as Director of Enterprise Sales.

A seasoned professional with 16 years of experience at industry leaders like Snagajob and JobGet, Mary brings unparalleled expertise to her new role.

Mary’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for WhatJobs as the company introduces its innovative AI-driven recruitment tools to the US market.

With a deep understanding of the job board industry, Mary is eager to showcase how WhatJobs’ technology and client-focused approach will redefine recruitment campaigns across the country.

Alex Paterson, WhatJobs CEO said:

“Mary is extremely well-known in the industry and brings an unparalleled network of relationships with enterprise clientele. “Her ability to foster trust and deliver results has made her a standout leader in the job board space. “Beyond her sales expertise, Mary has been instrumental in improving systems to streamline efficiency—something we’re excited to combine with our AI innovations.”

Looking for a job? Visit whatjobs.com today

A Strategic Vision for the U.S.

Mary’s mission is clear: to establish WhatJobs as the go-to platform for recruitment campaigns in the United States.

Paterson added:

“We’re relatively unknown in the US right now. “But with Mary’s leadership, we’re confident that will quickly change. As clients experience the power of our tools and the unrivaled level of care we offer, we believe they’ll become lifelong partners.”

Mary will join Angie Brooks, Head of Partnerships, to form a strong leadership team in the US. Their combined expertise and commitment will drive WhatJobs’ mission to deliver exceptional value and innovative solutions to the American market.

WhatJobs’ Innovative Offerings

WhatJobs’ innovative tools include:

AI-driven job seeker matching tools that provide candidates with highly targeted opportunities.

that provide candidates with highly targeted opportunities. A rapid resume parser powered by AI, ensuring seamless candidate evaluation.

powered by AI, ensuring seamless candidate evaluation. A market-leading job search algorithm for job seekers.

for job seekers. A robust employment news platform and one of the largest career advice centers in the U.S.

Mary Johnson is poised to bring these tools to life for enterprise clients, demonstrating how they can revolutionize recruitment efforts and provide measurable results.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs

A Commitment to Long-Term Success

Mary joins WhatJobs with a comprehensive three-year business plan, fully aligned with the company’s long-term vision.

She said:

“This isn’t a fly-by-night operation or a quick grab for market share. “WhatJobs is here to stay, and I’m excited to help build something truly lasting and impactful. Our products work for everyone—no matter who they are, their experience level, or their needs.”

In her first year, Mary will focus on building awareness of WhatJobs’ solutions, establishing strong client relationships, and showcasing the company’s unmatched dedication to customer care.

She believes simplicity and effectiveness will resonate with US clients, setting WhatJobs apart in an industry often obsessed with buzzwords and overly complex systems.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

A Message to Clients

Mary’s message to US businesses is simple:

“Sit back, let us take care of your business’s recruitment needs. We are here to work hard so you don’t have to.”

As WhatJobs continues its US expansion, Mary’s leadership, alongside Angie Brooks’, will be critical in ensuring the company delivers on its promise to provide innovative tools, seamless client experiences, and long-term value for employers and job seekers alike.