Wind Turbine Technicians: $61k A Year For America’s Fastest Growing Job

By Hugh Fort in Business News, posted November 12, 2024

Wind turbine technicians, or "windtechs," play a crucial role in the maintenance and repair of gigantic wind turbines. The job is well-paid, does not require a college degree, but is regarded as one of the most dangerous in the US. Unsurprisingly, the job primarily involves working outdoors, as the indoor wind turbine has limited potential. The role is not dissimilar to the equally dangerous and well-paid role of the tower climber. The Dangers Wind turbine technicians must climb ladders to reach the nacelle—which is mounted on towers that are more than 200 feet tall—while wearing a fall-protection harness and carrying tools. When repairing blades, windtechs rappel, or descend by sliding down a rope, from the nacelle to the section of the blade that needs servicing.

Windtechs sometimes work with another windtech or with other specialists, like electricians, when doing major service or repairs.

Wind turbine service technicians have one of the highest rates of injuries and illnesses of all occupations. Working at such great heights means there is a huge risk of falling. To reduce this risk, windtechs follow safety protocols like using a harness and other safety equipment during climbs. To guard against injury, they wear hard hats, gloves, and other protective gear.

Work Environment

Windtechs typically work in remote or offshore locations, requiring them to be physically fit to climb tall towers and handle tools at great heights. Safety is paramount, as the job carries a higher risk of injuries compared to many other professions. Windtechs often work full-time, with the possibility of being on call during evenings or weekends.

Education and Training

To become a windtech, individuals usually need a postsecondary certificate in wind energy technology, often obtained from a technical school or community college. On-the-job training is also a significant part of their professional development, focusing on the specific systems and turbines they will service.

Job Outlook

The demand for wind turbine technicians is projected to grow significantly, with employment expected to increase by 45% from 2022 to 2032. This growth is driven by the expansion of wind energy as a viable and competitive source of power.

Salary

As of May 2023, the median annual wage for wind turbine technicians was $61,770, with the potential to earn more based on experience and location. Those working in specialized industries or with extensive experience may earn upwards of $90,000 annually.

Key Skills

Windtechs must possess a range of skills, including the ability to work at heights, strong mechanical and problem-solving abilities, and effective communication skills. Physical stamina and strength are also essential for handling the physical demands of the job.

Wind turbine technicians are at the forefront of the renewable energy industry, contributing to the growth and sustainability of wind power. With strong job prospects and a competitive salary, this career is an attractive option for those interested in a hands-on, technical role within the green energy sector.

