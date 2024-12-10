10 Weird Jobs You Can Only Get At Christmas

When the Christmas season rolls around, job opportunities surge, but some unique roles are not long-term propositions.

It’s a magical time of year where people’s priorities and focus shifts to the buying of gifts and food for celebrations around the big day.

Christmas is usually a considerable boost to the economy, and the season also creates specific job roles that are only in place for a few weeks.

Here’s a look at some of the most unexpected ways to earn extra cash this holiday season.

Professional Gift Wrapper

Wrapping gifts neatly and nicely is actually quite a skill – one that many people lack.

This is where professional gift wrappers step in.

Usually found in malls, department stores, or as freelancers, these seasonal pros transform ordinary gifts into stunning masterpieces.

Skills Required: Creativity and attention to detail.

Creativity and attention to detail. Average Pay: $12–$20 per hour, depending on location.

$12–$20 per hour, depending on location. Fun Factor: You get to work with festive designs and spread holiday cheer.

Christmas Tree Decorator

Another role for the steady-handed and artistic, becoming a Christmas tree decorator can be a dream job. Homeowners, businesses, and even luxury hotels hire experts to craft show-stopping holiday displays.

Key Tasks: Selecting themes, arranging ornaments, and ensuring a picture-perfect result.

Selecting themes, arranging ornaments, and ensuring a picture-perfect result. Best Part: Turning spaces into winter wonderlands.

Turning spaces into winter wonderlands. Expected Earnings: $50–$200 per tree, depending on complexity.

Santa’s Reindeer Trainer (Sort Of)

This role doesn’t literally mean going to Lapland and training magical, flying reindeers, one of which has a red nose.

What it actually means is that some farms and zoos hire handlers to care for and showcase live reindeer during events. These gigs often involve dressing the part and educating visitors about the animals.

Requirements: Basic animal care knowledge and comfort around large animals.

Basic animal care knowledge and comfort around large animals. Why It’s Unique: Few jobs let you interact with “Santa’s team” up close.

Few jobs let you interact with “Santa’s team” up close. Pay Range: $15–$25 per hour.

Christmas Market Vendor

Seasonal markets pop up everywhere in December, selling festive goods, food, and drinks. Vendors often look for extra hands to help with sales, cooking, or even entertainment.

What You’ll Do: Sell artisan products, prepare mulled wine, or perform carols.

Sell artisan products, prepare mulled wine, or perform carols. Perks: Free samples, festive vibes, and flexible shifts.

Free samples, festive vibes, and flexible shifts. Pay Rate: $10–$18 per hour plus potential tips.

Snow Globe Performer

Luxury shopping malls and holiday events sometimes hire performers to act as living mannequins inside giant snow globes. These artists stay in character while drawing crowds and adding a whimsical touch to events.

Skills Needed: Acting and stamina.

Acting and stamina. Earnings: Up to $100 per event.

Up to $100 per event. Why It Stands Out: You’re literally part of the decoration!

Christmas Light Installer

If you enjoy working outdoors and aren’t afraid of heights, becoming a Christmas light installer is a great seasonal gig. Families and businesses hire professionals to hang dazzling displays safely and efficiently.

Job Perks: Creative freedom and helping spread festive joy.

Creative freedom and helping spread festive joy. Seasonal Pay: $500–$2,000 per project.

$500–$2,000 per project. Challenges: You’ll need to work in cold weather and climb ladders.

Toy Tester

Some companies seek feedback on their new toy lines before they hit the market. Seasonal toy testing gigs often involve playing with products and providing detailed reviews.

What’s Required: Honest opinions and, in some cases, the perspective of kids.

Honest opinions and, in some cases, the perspective of kids. How Much You’ll Make: $10–$25 per hour, plus free toys.

$10–$25 per hour, plus free toys. Best Part: Turning playtime into payday.

Gift-Unwrapping Consultant

Believe it or not, some people hire consultants to create the “perfect” gift-unwrapping experience. This includes advice on lighting, photography angles, and how to enhance the reveal for social media.

Earnings: $50–$150 per session.

$50–$150 per session. Why It’s Fun: You get to be part of holiday celebrations in a creative way.

Making the Season Pay Off

Christmas brings a host of unusual job opportunities for those willing to think outside the box. Whether you’re crafting stunning trees, handling reindeer, or making toys, there’s no shortage of festive ways to earn this holiday season. With so many unique roles, finding one to suit your skills and interests is easier than ever. Why settle for ordinary when the season offers so much extraordinary?