Sometimes in life, you have to take responsibility for your actions.

Perhaps, if you violently assault someone to the point you get sent to prison for 100 years – that’s probably down to you rather than your shoes.

Clearly, Sirgiorgio Sanford Clardy thought differently, as he tried to sue footwear giant Nike for $100 million for not warning him his shoes could be “used as a weapon.”

READ MORE: THE WOMAN WHO COST WENDY’S MILLIONS AFTER FAKE CLAIM OF FINDING ‘CRUNCHY’ HUMAN FINGER IN A BOWL OF CHILI

Clardy was a pimp who was jailed for an extraordinarily long time for attacking a customer who tried to leave without paying, as well as a very long list of other crimes.

His attack included stomping on the man’s face, which left him needing plastic surgery.

He launched the lawsuit, claiming Nike should have a warning on its sneakers, although what the warning would be was never made clear.

Having filed the suit, Clardy declined legal representation, choosing to present his own case.

Facing Nike’s highly-paid legal team, he decided to try to speak non-stop about nothing in particular.

The judge repeatedly urged him to make his case and eventually ran out of patience, saying: “Mr. Clardy, take a seat.

“I’m done. I’ve heard enough …Be quiet. Be quiet, Mr. Clardy. I want you to remain quiet, right now. That’s all I want you to do.”

READ MORE: THE MAN WHO SUED MCDONALD’S AFTER CLAIMING GETTING ONE NAPKIN WITH HIS MEAL CAUSED “EMOTIONAL DISTRESS”

Unsurprisingly, the lawsuit was dismissed, with the judge saying: “You’ve wasted my time here, Mr. Clardy. We’ve bent over backwards to give you a chance.”

Unlike Clardy, Nike’s legal team spoke for less than 90 seconds.

One of Nike’s lawyers, Tim Coleman, said: “There’s no defect in the shoes.

“There’s no evidence of defect or dangerous condition of these shoes when used normally.”

Clardy was jailed for the attack in 2013 – his 100-year sentence means he will serve at least 36 years in prison.

A report from OregonLive reported a psychologist who interviewed Clardy in the run-up to the trial saying: “People like Mr. Clardy are born bad.

“It’s not something we can fix. … That’s why we have prisons.”

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook