The Weirdest Perks Offered by US Companies in 2024

Introduction: A New Era of Employee Perks

“Would you work somewhere just for a free tattoo?” Sounds absurd, right? But in 2024, it might just be the norm. As the global job market continues to evolve post-pandemic, companies in the United States have taken a wildly creative turn when it comes to attracting and retaining talent. Forget the usual health insurance and casual Fridays; we’re talking about egg-freezing subsidies, nap pods, and yes, goat yoga.

As UK readers peer across the Atlantic with a mix of curiosity and disbelief, it begs the question: what exactly are the weirdest perks US companies are offering in 2024? And more importantly, why? This article dives deep into the world of bizarre, hilarious, and surprisingly effective employee benefits that are shaping workplace culture in the US.

What Counts as a “Weird” Perk in 2024?

Let’s be honest: the definition of “weird” has shifted. In the world of HR, a weird employee perk isn’t just something unexpected—it’s something memorable, headline-worthy, and occasionally baffling. Quirky employee benefits have become a marketing tool as much as they are a morale booster.

Examples of these unusual employee perks include:

Cryotherapy sessions during lunch breaks

during lunch breaks Onsite concerts featuring indie artists

featuring indie artists Unlimited puppy cuddles (yes, it’s a thing)

(yes, it’s a thing) Fertility and egg freezing benefits

Annual cosplay parties with paid costume allowance

To go viral, boost employer brand visibility, and above all, make people want to come to work. It’s part experience, part entertainment, and all strategy.

Why Companies Are Getting So Quirky

Here’s a not-so-weird fact: employee satisfaction = productivity. But in a world oversaturated with remote work opportunities and fierce competition for top talent, especially in tech and creative industries, companies are pushing the envelope.

According to a recent Gallup poll, over 48% of Gen Z and Millennial workers in the US rate company culture and benefits as more important than salary. This aligns with the rise of weird job perks that prioritize work-life integration, wellness, and personal identity.

Moreover, as brands like Google, Airbnb, and Salesforce set high bars with perks like vacation stipends and free trips to Bali, smaller companies are trying to stand out by offering benefits no one else has thought of.

The Top 10 Weirdest Perks in 2024

Based on trend analyses and employer surveys, here are the front-runners in the category of quirky workplace perks:

1. Free Funerals

Offered by a few surprisingly empathetic firms in California, this perk includes full coverage for funeral planning and costs for employees and their immediate family.

2. Goat Yoga Classes

Wellness meets whimsy. Employees at certain creative agencies in Oregon get weekly goat yoga sessions onsite.

3. Nap Pods with Aromatherapy

Sleep is sacred. Startups in New York and Silicon Valley are investing in high-tech nap pods with soothing lavender mists.

4. Tinder Swipes Coaching

No joke—relationship happiness impacts productivity. One dating app company offers in-house “swipe strategy” sessions.

5. Tattoo Reimbursement

Express yourself! Companies like a Portland-based design firm cover the cost of one tattoo per year.

6. Psychic Readings

Yes, some HR teams are embracing mysticism with monthly tarot or astrology sessions.

7. Fertility Treatments and Egg Freezing

Big in tech, this is both progressive and expensive. Netflix, Apple, and others offer these under health benefits.

8. Unlimited Puppy Time

Dog lovers rejoice. Offices partner with local shelters for cuddle sessions that double as adoption drives.

9. Cosplay Fridays

Why not dress as your favourite anime character to close out the work week?

10. House Plant Allowance

Because green is calming. Employees get monthly budgets to buy and maintain indoor plants.

These are just a few of the many unique employee perks 2024 has offered, designed to keep teams happy, quirky, and, ideally, loyal.

Common Misconceptions About Work Perks

Myth #1: Weird means useless.

Actually, many of these strange perks support wellness, mental health, or employee engagement. Nap pods and aromatherapy? That’s neuroscience, not nonsense.

Myth #2: Only startups offer these perks.

Corporations like Microsoft and Google have been leading the weird charge for years.

Myth #3: Perks are a substitute for fair pay.

In the best companies, they’re a supplement, not a replacement. No one wants a unicorn ride if they can’t pay rent.

Myth #4: UK companies don’t do weird.

Think again. From duvet days to paid volunteer hours and mental health first aiders, the UK has its own flair for the unconventional.

Real-Life Examples That Made Headlines

Let’s take a quick scroll through perk-related headlines that went viral:

Ben & Jerry’s famously lets employees take home 3 pints of ice cream a day .

famously lets employees take home . Zappos once offered staff a $2,000 incentive to quit if they weren’t a culture fit.

once offered staff a $2,000 incentive to quit if they weren’t a culture fit. Amazon ‘s warehouse pickers got access to an arcade room during breaks.

‘s warehouse pickers got access to an arcade room during breaks. WeWork offered free beer on tap until backlash led to cutbacks.

On social media, the keyword “weird company perks” trended when a TikTok recruiter described a startup offering free monthly ghost tours as part of team bonding. Users across the UK and US chimed in, debating whether this was genius or gimmick.

Even Reddit threads like r/AskUK and r/jobs feature regular discussions about “weirdest job perks,” highlighting how universal the fascination is.

What UK Companies Can Learn

While UK firms might not be as flamboyant (we tend to prefer a proper cuppa to cryo chambers), there’s a lot to glean from these trends:

Personalisation wins : Offering perks that align with employee values increases retention.

: Offering perks that align with employee values increases retention. Experience over expense : You don’t need to spend millions. A creative perk like “bring your plant to work” week or a “hobby budget” could go a long way.

: You don’t need to spend millions. A creative perk like “bring your plant to work” week or a “hobby budget” could go a long way. Brand differentiation: In a saturated hiring market, weird perks make companies more memorable.

Also, with platforms like WhatJobs listing thousands of opportunities, candidates are now filtering jobs not just by salary but also by culture and benefits.

What This Means for Employers and Employees

For Employers:

Weird perks can be a competitive differentiator in recruitment. They humanise brands, reflect company values, and create social buzz that traditional benefits simply don’t. However, they must align with employee expectations and be backed by a strong core package. A fun benefit will never compensate for a toxic work culture or poor pay—but when combined with solid foundations, it can make a company unforgettable.

Employers also need to ensure that perks don’t feel performative or out of touch. The best ones are those that show a genuine understanding of what employees care about—wellness, creativity, balance, and belonging.

For Employees:

Employees should see these perks as part of a broader conversation around work-life satisfaction. If you’re job hunting, unusual benefits can be a clue to how forward-thinking and people-centric a company is. Just remember to weigh them against basics like salary, flexibility, and progression.

Ultimately, perks are moving beyond gimmick to become a litmus test of workplace culture. Whether you’re into goat yoga or plant therapy, there’s likely a company out there that gets you.

Conclusion: Is Weird the New Normal?

The short answer? Yes.

In 2024, unique employee perks are no longer fringe gimmicks. They’re part of a broader shift toward human-centric workplaces where well-being, creativity, and individuality are valued. Whether you’re an HR manager or a curious job seeker in the UK, these trends hint at the future of work: more fun, more flexibility, and a whole lot more goats.

Want to see who’s hiring with perks that match your weird and wonderful side? Visit WhatJobs to explore roles that go beyond the basics.

