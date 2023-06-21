Gina Champion-Cain was born in 1964 and grew up in Ann Arbor, Michigan, before moving to San Diego in 1987 to attend law school at the University of San Diego.

Switching to guaranteed business, she graduated with an MBA and moved into property development, buying and reselling distressed properties.

After a spell working for a property firm.

She struck out on her own, setting up American National Investments in 1997.

Her property development efforts led her into the restaurant business, and she set up the Patio chain of restaurants in San Diego. She also launched a clothing chain, Luv Surf Boutique.

She promised that the funds would be held in an escrow account to be protected. In reality, no loans were made, and she diverted the set money to prop up her failing business empire, fund her lavish lifestyle (she spent $800,000 on sports tickets alone) and repay earlier investors.

What happened next?

Champion-Cain’s reputation as a successful entrepreneur and the fact that early investors were indeed repaid meant that she had little problem attracting money.

Between 2012 and 2019, it is estimated that she took in at least $372m from investors.

By 2019, however, the government had started investigating her business.

Despite attempts to destroy incriminating evidence, the scheme was shut down later that year. Champion-Cain later pleaded guilty to conspiracy, securities fraud and obstruction of justice.

She was recently sentenced to 15 years in prison. Crispin Torres, her chief financial officer, got four years.

Is the case still going on?

Yes, in April 2023, the San Diego Union Tribune reported hundreds of victims of the scam are set to get money back.

It is thought more than 90- percent of the money will be recovered.

U.S District Court Judge Larry Burns approved the initial distribution of $21 million from a court-appointed receivership that has spent nearly four years liquidating the dozens of assets and bank accounts held by Champion-Cain’s companies.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.