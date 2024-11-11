Home » US business news • What Jobs • World Business & Employment News » WhatJobs Pledges 100% of Ukrainian Profits to Aid Children Affected by War

WhatJobs Pledges 100% of Ukrainian Profits to Aid Children Affected by War

By Hugh Fort in US business news, posted November 11, 2024

Supporting Ukraine’s Most Vulnerable: WhatJobs and U4UKids Join Forces to Provide Lifesaving Aid for Children Impacted by War WhatJobs, the global job search platform, has launched a significant initiative to support children affected by the war in Ukraine. Through this program, WhatJobs will donate 100% of the profits from its newly launched Ukrainian platform to U4UKids, a U.S.-based charity dedicated to providing essential medical and humanitarian aid to Ukrainian children and families. To further kick-start this partnership, WhatJobs has contributed an initial £1,000 (1300 USD) to U4UKids, with ongoing support planned in the months ahead. A Personal Commitment: Vladimir Tsyglakov Leads the Charge for Ukrainian Children in Need Vladimir Tsyglakov, a Whatjobs member

This project holds special significance for Vladimir Tsyglakov, a valued member of the WhatJobs team, who has close family and friends impacted by the war in Ukraine. Vladimir, working in close collaboration with WhatJobs' Managing Director Shane McGourty, has taken on a leadership role in this initiative. His personal connection to the crisis is a powerful driver of WhatJobs’ commitment, ensuring that every effort is made to deliver meaningful support to those affected—especially vulnerable children.

The war in Ukraine has created one of the most severe humanitarian crises of our time, displacing millions of families and leaving children particularly vulnerable. Charities like U4UKids are stepping up to offer essential, ongoing support to these children.

U4UKids focuses on children who have lost their parents to the conflict, with the goal of making a lasting impact on their lives. Instead of one-time aid, U4UKids establishes enduring support by finding sponsor families in the U.S. or other Western countries. Each child begins with a month-long visit to their sponsor family, with the relationship continuing through years of mentorship and guidance, ultimately supporting the child through university.

A Message from Shane McGourty, Managing Director of WhatJobs

Shane McGourty shared his thoughts on the initiative:

"We stand with Ukraine, and it’s especially meaningful for us to have Vladimir, a team member who knows firsthand the pain of this war, leading this project. By donating all proceeds from our Ukrainian website to U4UKids, we aim to make a tangible difference in the lives of children affected by this conflict. This initiative reflects our belief that businesses can and should step up in times of crisis."

Why U4UKids?

U4UKids is dedicated to improving the lives of children suffering as a result of the war, with key areas of focus including:

Physical Well-being : Ensuring that children receive proper medical attention

: Ensuring that children receive proper medical attention Mental Health Support : Offering counseling services to help children cope with the trauma they’ve experienced.

: Offering counseling services to help children cope with the trauma they’ve experienced. Educational Support: Providing life skills development and educational support through partner Universities.

The charity’s direct and transparent approach ensures that donations go straight to the children in need, offering immediate relief and sustained care.

Looking Ahead

With Vladimir’s personal connection and leadership, WhatJobs is proud to help support Ukraine’s most vulnerable. By aligning with U4UKids, we’re committed to raising awareness and encouraging others in the business community to take action.

Together, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of children caught in this conflict.



Join Us in Making a Difference

For more information on WhatJobs’ donation initiative or to explore partnership opportunities, please contact us at vladimir@whatjobs.com or visit our website at WhatJobs.com.

To learn more about U4UKids and how you can support their mission, visit https://www.u4ukids.com/us.

Standing Together for a Better Future

In times of crisis, collective action is more important than ever. With Vlad’s personal stake in this effort and Shane’s leadership, WhatJobs is proud to contribute to U4UKids and help children in need.

We hope this initiative inspires others to join us in supporting Ukraine’s future generations.

