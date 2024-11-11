Home » Spotlight • US business news » 10 Celebrities With Cool Side Hustles

10 Celebrities With Cool Side Hustles

By Hugh Fort in Spotlight, posted November 11, 2024

Celebrities are mostly known for their careers in entertainment or sports. However, a surprising number of celebrities have also invested their considerable wealth in entrepreneurial ventures. These side hustles not only add to their income but often reflect their personal passions or desire to make the world a better place. Here’s a look at ten celebrities who channel their fame into successful secondary enterprises. Ryan Reynolds - Aviation American Gin - And A Soccer Club The Deadpool star actor is not just the face of Aviation American Gin; he's also a co-owner.

Reynolds has actively participated in the brand's marketing strategies, bringing his signature humor to boost its profile before selling the company to Diageo in a deal valued at up to $610 million in 2020.

In an extremely high-profile move, Reynolds and his actor friend Rob McElhenney bought the then non league Welsh soccer club Wrexham in 2020.

The club is now in the football league and the two stars are regularly spotted at their games.

Jessica Alba - The Honest Company

Jessica Alba co-founded The Honest Company, which started as a line of non-toxic diapers and baby wipes and expanded into a broad range of beauty and household products.

The company emphasizes ethical consumerism and transparency, mirroring Alba’s personal advocacy for health and sustainability.

LeBron James - SpringHill Entertainment

Basketball superstar LeBron James co-founded SpringHill Entertainment, a production company named after the public housing complex where he grew up.

The company produces a wide variety of content, including the critically acclaimed movie Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Gwyneth Paltrow - Goop

Initially launched as a weekly lifestyle newsletter, Goop has evolved into a robust wellness and lifestyle brand under Gwyneth Paltrow’s leadership.

The company now offers everything from skincare products to clothing, capitalizing on Paltrow's vision of health-driven living.

Ashton Kutcher - A-Grade Investments

Ashton Kutcher might be known for his roles in sitcoms and movies, but he is also a savvy tech investor.

His venture fund, A-Grade Investments, has backed successful startups like Airbnb, Spotify, and Uber, significantly multiplying its initial fund.

Serena Williams - Serena Ventures

Champion tennis player Serena Williams founded Serena Ventures.

This is an investment firm focusing on companies that embrace diverse leadership, individual empowerment, creativity, and opportunity.

The firm's portfolio includes over 30 companies across multiple sectors.

Taking his role as Iron Man to heart, Robert Downey Jr. launched the FootPrint Coalition.

This is a company focused on leveraging artificial intelligence and technology to address environmental challenges like plastic use and carbon emissions.

Dr. Dre - Beats Electronics

Music mogul and producer Dr. Dre co-founded Beats Electronics, a premium audio brand known for its headphones and speakers.

The brand became so successful Apple acquired it in 2014 for $3 billion, marking one of the biggest acquisitions in Apple’s history.

Ellen DeGeneres - ED Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres has leveraged her TV fame to launch her lifestyle brand, ED Ellen DeGeneres, which offers a range of products including apparel, accessories, home, baby, and pet items.

Her brand emphasizes love, kindness, and inclusivity.

Jay-Z - Roc Nation

Rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z founded Roc Nation as a music label.

But it has since grown into a multi-faceted entertainment company that includes artist and athlete management, music publishing, touring and merchandising, and even a clothing line.

