10 Times The Mega Rich Showed Off Their Spending Power

The world’s billionaires often hit the headlines not only for their net worth but for the extravagant ways they spend their cash.

Whether buying islands, funding cutting-edge technology, or acquiring historical artifacts, the super-rich use their resources to make big statements.

Here is a look at 10 times when the billionaires flexed their financial muscle in remarkable and often extravagant ways.

Looking for a job? Visit whatjobs.com today

Mukesh Ambani’s Billion-Dollar Home

If you want to live in a skyscraper, you generally have to be quite wealthy to afford the apartment. If you want to live in a skyscraper by yourself, you have to be in the “billionaires” group.

Indian business mogul Mukesh Ambani’s home, Antilia, is a 27-story skyscraper in Mumbai.It is not just a home but a monumental display of wealth, valued at over $1 billion.

It boasts features like three helipads, a 168-car garage, a ballroom, an 80-seat theater, terrace gardens, a spa, and a temple.

Larry Ellison’s Hawaiian Haven

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison made a grand purchase of 98 percent of the Hawaiian island of Lanai. Acquired for over $300 million in 2012, Ellison’s vision involves transforming it into a sustainable paradise, featuring organic farms and extensive solar power systems.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs

The Mystery Buyer of ‘Salvator Mundi’

The sale of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Salvator Mundi” for $450 million in 2017 made waves. It was believed to have been bought by Saudi prince Bader bin Abdullah.

The purchase shows the enormous buying power of the mega-rich. It also shows either an appreciation of fine art, or an epic desire to flaunt their vast wealth.

Jeff Bezos’ 10,000 Year Clock

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is funding the construction of the 10,000 Year Clock inside a Texas mountain. This is a project designed to measure time for the next ten millennia.

“The Clock of the Long Now” costs at least $42 million. It is both a legacy project and a display of immense wealth.

Roman Abramovich’s Superyacht Eclipse

Known for his investment in Chelsea Football Club, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich also owns Eclipse, a 533-foot superyacht equipped with helipads, a mini-submarine, and missile defense systems.

The yacht’s estimated $500 million price tag underscores his financial clout.

Warren Buffett’s Historic Donation

Warren Buffett’s commitment through the Giving Pledge in 2006 to donate 99 percent of his fortune was marked by an initial $36 billion contribution to the Gates Foundation, showcasing not just wealth but also a dedication to philanthropy.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs

Elon Musk’s Martian Ambitions

SpaceX’s Elon Musk is pouring millions into his goal of colonizing Mars, developing the Starship spacecraft to transport humans to the Red Planet. While this sounds like the plot from a Hollywood movie, the Tesla and Twitter owner is pumping money into the project.

His investments show both his financial strength and his commitment to futuristic endeavors.

Michael Dell’s Lavish Family Wedding

Tech billionaire Michael Dell didn’t spare any expense for his daughter’s wedding, with security measures reportedly costing $2.7 million alone. The wedding featured exclusive hotel bookings and guests arriving on private jets.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

David Geffen’s Yacht ‘Rising Sun’

Media mogul David Geffen owns Rising Sun, a 454-foot yacht worth $590 million. It is equipped with luxury amenities like a basketball court that doubles as a helipad.

It ranks one of the biggest in the ongoing billionaires “who can have the biggest private yacht” competition.

J.K. Rowling’s Homage to Her Roots

Best-selling author J.K. Rowling purchased her childhood home in Gloucestershire for £400,000. While modest compared to other entries on this list, it represents a sentimental investment, reflecting her connection to her beginnings despite her being one of the world’s richest women.