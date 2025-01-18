16 Times Companies Took Legal Action Over Their Names

Trademarks are essential for protecting the identity of companies and maintaining a competitive edge.

Which is why corporate lawyers don’t often brush off any humorous or cheeky plays on words using their company name.

When two firms clash over similar names or branding, it often leads to legal battles that can reshape industries.

Here are 10 notable cases where companies have fought over naming rights and trademarks.

Apple Corps vs. Apple Inc.

Apple Corps is the famous record label founded by The Beatles. Its lawyers decided to go up against one of the biggest of the big boys.

It filed multiple lawsuits against Apple Inc., the technology giant, over trademark infringement. The companies went head-to-head in court for years.

The primary issue was Apple’s use of the name “Apple” in association with its digital music products. The disputes were eventually settled, with Apple Inc. agreeing to purchase the rights to the “Apple” name and then licensing it back to Apple Corps for specific uses.

Facebook vs. Teachbook

In 2010, Facebook sued a small educational networking site called Teachbook. It argued the use of “book” in its name infringed on Facebook’s trademark.

Teachbook eventually changed its name to settle the dispute, avoiding a potentially costly legal battle against a company with plenty of legal and financial muscle.

Burger King vs. Burger King

In a famous case from the 1960s, a family-owned restaurant in Mattoon, Illinois, called “Burger King” was sued by the national chain Burger King.

The local restaurant had been operating since before the national chain’s expansion into the area. The court ruled both could use the name within their respective regions.

The local restaurant retained exclusive rights within a 20-mile radius of Mattoon.

Spike Lee vs. Spike TV

Film director Spike Lee sued Viacom in 2003, arguing that the name of their new television channel, Spike TV, would create an incorrect association with him. The case was settled out of court with undisclosed terms, and Spike TV eventually rebranded to the Paramount Network.

Starbucks vs. Freddoccino

Starbucks sued a small New Hampshire coffee shop for trademark infringement over its use of the name “Freddoccino” for one of its drinks.

Lawyers argued it was too similar to Starbucks’ “Frappuccino.”

The small coffee shop agreed to stop using the name “Freddoccino” to avoid further legal action.

A lot of the small companies have no choice but to cave in to the demands of the corporations due to the cost and massive hassle of legal action.

Lego vs. Mega Bloks

Lego has sued Mega Bloks (now owned by Mattel) multiple times over the years.

It claims Mega Bloks’ products infringe on Lego’s design patents and trademarks.

Courts have generally ruled in favor of Mega Bloks, stating the basic design of interlocking plastic bricks is functional and not subject to trademark protection.

Harley-Davidson vs. SunFrog

Harley-Davidson sued SunFrog, an online retailer, for selling apparel and other products featuring their trademarked logos without permission.

In 2017, Harley-Davidson won the lawsuit, and SunFrog was ordered to pay $19.2 million in damages.

Marvel vs. City of Heroes

Marvel Comics sued NCSoft, the makers of the online game City of Heroes, claiming that the game allowed players to create characters that infringed on Marvel’s trademarks.

The case was settled out of court, with NCSoft agreeing to make changes to the game to avoid further disputes.

McDonald’s vs. McSleep Inn

McDonald’s sued a hotel chain called McSleep Inn, claiming the use of “Mc” infringed on its trademark, claiming it could cause confusion.

The number of people who turned up at the hotel hoping for a Big Mac is unclear, but the court sided with McDonald’s, and McSleep Inn had to change its name to “Sleep Inn.”

Nintendo vs. PC Box

Nintendo sued Italian company PC Box for selling devices that circumvented the security measures on Nintendo’s gaming consoles, allowing pirated games to be played.

The European Court of Justice ruled in favor of Nintendo, reinforcing the company’s ability to protect its intellectual property.

Google vs. Groovle

Google sued the website Groovle.com, claiming the name was too similar to Google and could confuse consumers.

The site offered customers the chance to design their own homepage.

The court ruled in favor of Groovle, stating there was no likelihood of confusion between the two names.

Tesla Motors vs. Zhang Baosheng

Tesla Motors had a legal battle in China with businessman Zhang Baosheng, who had registered the “Tesla” trademark in China before Tesla entered the market.

The electric car maker eventually settled the case, paying Zhang for the rights to use the name in China.

Pinterest vs. Pintrips

Pinterest sued Pintrips, a travel planning site, over the use of the “Pin” prefix, alleging it infringed on Pinterest’s trademark.

The court ruled in favor of Pintrips, stating that Pinterest’s trademark did not cover all uses of the word “Pin.”

Victoria’s Secret vs. Victor’s Little Secret

Victoria’s Secret sued a small adult novelty store called Victor’s Little Secret, arguing that the name diluted itsbrand.

The case went all the way to the Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of Victoria’s Secret.

It emphasized the importance of protecting well-known companies and their trademarks from dilution.

Jack Daniel’s vs. VIP Products

Jack Daniel’s sued VIP Products over a dog toy that mimicked its whiskey bottle with the name “Bad Spaniels,” claiming trademark infringement and dilution.

The court ruled in favor of Jack Daniel’s, ordering VIP Products to cease the production of the toy.

Hershey vs. TinctureBelle

Hershey sued cannabis edibles maker TinctureBelle for producing marijuana-infused products with packaging that mimicked Hershey’s candy bars.

The case was settled, with TinctureBelle agreeing to change its packaging.