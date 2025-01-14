9 Times Businesses Moved Away From What Made Them Great

Businesses often look to expand in unusual directions once they have established a reputation in a particular area.

In some cases, the directions are quite unusual and raise a few eyebrows from experts as companies start to look at something totally different.

From food products to unexpected services, these companies have tried it all.

Here are some examples of the weird and wonderful directions big companies have moved in

Looking for a job? Visit whatjobs.com today

Pepsi’s Navy

Pepsi once traded 17 submarines, a cruiser, a frigate, and a destroyer from the Soviet Union in exchange for Pepsi products, making it temporarily one of the largest and most powerful submarine fleets in the world.

The move was incredibly shrewd, as Pepsi became one of the only mainstream products to be sold in the former Soviet Union.

You’ll note, like most businesses, Pepsi has not since become a major military power, having sold its fleet for scrap metal shortly after the deal.

Read the full story here.

Volkswagen’s Sausages

Volkswagen is known for its cars, but did you know it also produces sausages?

The company has been making its own brand of currywurst since 1973.

Believe it or not, it’s even more popular than their cars in Germany.

Bic’s Underwear

The company is well-known for its disposable razors, pens and lighters.

However, it once ventured into the underwear market. Bic tried to sell disposable underwear in the 1990s, but it was not a success.

Isn’t all underwear disposable?

Samsung’s Started As A Grocer

An example of a business that started as something totally different, Samsung started as a grocery trading store in 1938. Over the years, it has ventured into various industries, including textiles, insurance, food processing, and even shipbuilding before becoming the electronics giant it is today.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs

Colgate’s Frozen Dinners

In the 1980s, Colgate, known for its toothpaste, tried to expand into the frozen food market with Colgate Kitchen Entrees. The venture was a massive failure as the public seemed cautious their meals might taste like toothpaste.

This was an example of how businesses should sometimes stay in their lane.

Harley-Davidson Perfume

In the 1990s, Harley-Davidson, the iconic motorcycle manufacturer, launched a line of cologne and aftershave products.

The move ground a few gears and did not resonate well with the company’s core audience.

Coors Rocky Mountain Spring Water

In the late 1980s, Coors Brewing Company tried to market and sell bottled water from the Rocky Mountains, leveraging their beer’s water source. It didn’t catch on.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Play-Doh’s Origin

Play-Doh, now a popular children’s product, was originally created in the 1930s as a wallpaper cleaner. It wasn’t until the 1950s that it was repurposed as a modeling compound for children.

Apple’s Clothing Line

In 1986, Apple launched a clothing and lifestyle line called “The Apple Collection,” which included clothing, accessories, and more. The venture was short-lived.