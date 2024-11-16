Home » Dangerous Jobs • Spotlight • US business news » Is Being A Bus Driver On The “Road Of Death” The World’s Most Dangerous Job?

Is Being A Bus Driver On The “Road Of Death” The World’s Most Dangerous Job?

By Hugh Fort in Dangerous Jobs, posted November 16, 2024

When we think of dangerous jobs, images of firefighters, deep-sea fishermen, or military personnel often come to mind. Perhaps your mind will turn to a construction worker working hundreds of feet above the streets of Manhattan, or a stunt worker risking many broken bones for a spectacular movie scene. "Bus Driver" doesn't necessarily feature, as most drivers occasionally have to deal with people who've bought the wrong ticket or fallen asleep and woken up with no idea where they are. However, if you head to the South American country of Bolivia, being a bus driver takes a whole new dynamic. Certain drivers in the country, known for having the highest capital city in the world, La Paz, have to navigate the terrifying "Road of Death." The Road of Death: A Brief Overview

The Yungas Road, notoriously dubbed "El Camino de la Muerte" or "The Road of Death," stretches 40 miles (64 kilometers) from La Paz to Coroico. It descends from the high altitudes of the Andes into the Amazon rainforest. This narrow, winding road was built in the 1930s by Paraguayan prisoners of war, and it has since gained a notorious reputation for its treacherous conditions.

What makes the Road of Death so dangerous is its combination of extreme altitude, narrow paths, lack of guardrails, and sheer drops of up to 2,000 feet (610 meters). To make matters worse, the road is often shrouded in fog and battered by heavy rains, leading to slippery conditions and poor visibility. It’s estimated hundreds of people have lost their lives on this road over the years, with accidents involving buses being particularly deadly due to the number of passengers they carry.

The Daily Life of a Bolivian Bus Driver

For the bus drivers who traverse the Yungas Road, every trip is a high-stakes journey. These drivers often operate older, poorly maintained vehicles that are ill-equipped to handle such hazardous conditions. The buses are frequently overcrowded, with passengers packed tightly inside and sometimes even clinging to the roof.

The drivers themselves must possess nerves of steel, incredible focus, and expert driving skills to navigate the road's hairpin turns and narrow passes. One wrong move could mean the difference between life and death for everyone on board. Despite these risks, many drivers make the trip multiple times a week, or even daily, as they transport locals and tourists between La Paz and the Yungas region.

Accidents and Fatalities

Accidents on the Road of Death are unfortunately common, and when they occur, they are often catastrophic. Buses have been known to topple over the road's edges, plunging hundreds of feet into the abyss below. Recovery efforts are challenging and often result in the loss of dozens of lives at once.

Despite the high fatality rate, economic necessity drives many to take up this line of work. For these drivers, the potential earnings from transporting passengers can outweigh the dangerous risks they face.

The Psychological Toll

The danger of the job isn't just physical; it takes a significant psychological toll as well. Bus drivers on the Yungas Road live with the constant awareness that their next journey could be their last, and the last of everyone on board. This perpetual stress can lead to anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues. But, with limited employment opportunities, many drivers feel they have no choice but to continue.

Efforts to Improve Safety

In recent years, there have been efforts to improve safety on the Yungas Road. A new, safer route was opened in 2006, which diverts much of the heavy traffic, including buses. However, the old road is still used by locals and remains a popular, albeit risky, route for those seeking to experience its infamous thrills. Additionally, some companies have begun offering safety training for drivers and improving vehicle maintenance standards, but progress is slow.

Final Thoughts

Is being a Bolivian bus driver the world's most dangerous job? It certainly ranks among the most perilous. The combination of treacherous road conditions, outdated vehicles, and high-stakes consequences makes every journey on the Road of Death a test of endurance and skill. For the drivers who brave this route, it's not just a job—it's a daily gamble with their lives, one they undertake out of necessity and duty to their passengers.

While efforts are being made to improve safety, the legacy of the Road of Death continues to cast a long shadow over those who drive it. Until significant changes are implemented, the dangers will remain a stark reality for Bolivia's bus drivers.

