The Disastrous Typo That Led To A Travel Agent Getting Dirty Phone Calls

Everyone makes the odd typo, and most of the time they

Proof-reading is a vital skill to avoid embarrassment, and in some cases, hefty legal bills.

One particularly damaging example of this happened in 1988.

The company was Banner Travel Service, a travel agency based in California. It had taken out an advertisement in the local Yellow Pages.

The aim was to attract people to enjoy "exotic travel." Unfortunately, the word that appeared in the advert was "erotic".

This instantly changed the professional message of the travel agent promoting exciting holidays to a seedy adult services company. The typo happened before the digital revolution, where people still relied on printed products, where mistakes cannot be easily corrected.