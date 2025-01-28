Very Strange Questions People Were Asked In Job Interviews

Job interviews can be tense affairs where candidates are grilled over their suitability for a particular role.

The candidate who prepare properly will be keen to put across their skills, experiences, and why they are the best fit for the job.

However, their well-laid plans are sometimes scuppered by a curveball question from the interviewer that requires them to think on their feet.

Here are some of the weirdest things that happened in interviews. You can find more advice on how to perform strongly in interviews here.

“If you were a fruit, what kind would you be and why?”

This question is meant to gauge a candidate’s creativity and ability to think on their feet.

While it might seem silly, the answer can reveal a lot about a person’s personality and how they view themselves.

“How many basketballs would fit in this room?”

A brainteaser like this tests problem-solving skills and the candidate’s ability to think outside the box.

It’s less about the exact answer and more about the thought process behind it.

“Why are manhole covers round?”

This classic question is often used to assess a candidate’s logical reasoning and understanding of practical design principles.

The round shape prevents the cover from falling through the hole, among other reasons.

In fact, if you can expand on “it’s the same shape as the hole”, you’ll be doing well.

“If you could have dinner with any historical figure, who would it be and why?”

This question aims to uncover a candidate’s interests and values.

It can also show how well they can articulate their reasoning and connect with different historical contexts.

It’s a good idea not to go for insane dictators if you’re asked this.

“Describe the color yellow to someone who is blind”

Here, the interviewer is testing the candidate’s communication skills and their ability to convey abstract concepts in a clear and understandable manner.

“If you were a superhero, what would your superpower be?”

This question is a fun way to learn about a candidate’s aspirations and how they perceive their strengths.

It can also provide insights into their personality and creativity.

“How would you explain a database to an 8-year-old?”

Interviewers ask this to test a candidate’s ability to simplify complex concepts and ensure they can communicate effectively with non-experts.

“If you were an animal, which one would you want to be?”

Similar to the fruit question, this one assesses self-awareness and creativity.

It can also reveal how a candidate relates to characteristics they admire in certain animals.

“What would you do if you found a penguin in the freezer?”

This bizarre question tests a candidate’s ability to handle unexpected situations and think quickly.

There’s no right or wrong answer, but it can be a fun way to see how someone reacts under pressure.

“How many windows are in New York City?”

Another brainteaser that tests estimation skills and logical reasoning.

It’s about demonstrating the thought process rather than getting the correct number.

We asked AI for the answer to this, and it came up with the rough figure of 145 million, looking at the number of homes, the average number of windows per housing unit, the amount of commercial buildings and the total number of other structures in the city.

You’re not going to be able to get this during the interview, but if you guess, go big.

“If you could eliminate one state in the US, which one would it be and why?”

This provocative question is designed to see how a candidate handles ethical dilemmas and their ability to provide a reasoned, thoughtful response.

“What song best describes your work ethic?”

Music is a universal language, and this question can reveal a lot about a candidate’s personality and values. It’s also a chance to see how they relate their personal interests to their professional life.

Weird interview questions can be daunting, but they serve a purpose.

They test a candidate’s creativity, problem-solving abilities, and how they handle the unexpected.

While preparing for standard interview questions is essential, being ready to think on your feet can set you apart in the job market.

So next time you walk into an interview, be ready for anything – even if it’s about basketballs or penguins.