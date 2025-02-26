Woman Admits Scam to Claim Ownership of Elvis Presley’s Graceland

A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty to orchestrating a scheme to fraudulently claim ownership of Graceland, Elvis Presley’s legendary Memphis estate.

Lisa Jeanine Findley, 53, of Kimberling City, admitted in court she attempted to defraud the Presley family of millions by fabricating a sale of the property using fake documents, a non-existent company, and false legal claims.

The Scheme

Findley falsely alleged Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ daughter, had used Graceland as collateral for a loan she failed to repay before her death.

She then claimed she had the legal right to foreclose on the estate and auction it off unless the Presley family paid a settlement.

Findley created forged documents to support her claim.

She filed false court records to add legitimacy to the scheme.

The scam attempted to strip the Presley family of their ownership rights to Graceland.

Ready to find your next job? Start searching now JOBS BY

Legal Proceedings and Sentencing

Findley pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud, a serious federal offense.

She now faces up to 20 years in prison.

Her sentencing is set for June 18, where a federal judge will determine her punishment based on US Sentencing Guidelines and other legal factors.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs

Authorities Crack Down

Federal agencies, including the US Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) and the FBI’s Nashville Field Office, investigated the case. Key officials involved include:

Antoinette T. Bacon, Supervisory Official of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division

Acting U.S. Attorney Reagan Taylor Fondren

Inspector in Charge Eric Shen of USPIS

Special Agent in Charge Joseph E. Carrico of the FBI Nashville Field Office

The case was prosecuted by Trial Attorney Aaron Henricks and Assistant U.S. Attorney Carroll L. André III, with additional support from Fraud Section Assistant Chief Cory E. Jacobs and Trial Attorney Christopher Fenton.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Preserving Graceland’s Legacy

Graceland remains one of the most iconic landmarks in American music history. This case highlights the ongoing efforts to protect its legacy and prevent fraudulent attempts to exploit its value.