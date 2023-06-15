Software firm Zoho is developing its large language model (LLM) to rival OpenAI’s GPT and Google’s PaLM 2 models.

The project is overseen by Zoho’s founder and CEO, Sridhar Vembu, and carried out by the company’s R&D team in India.

Zoho has already integrated with OpenAI’s ChatGPT in the short term.

However, it also focuses on creating proprietary large language models with capabilities such as summarization, paraphrasing, and adaptability to new tasks.

But there is no specific timeline set for the completion of these models.

Zoho’s initiative marks its entry into the AI landscape, aiming to enhance its offerings and compete with industry leaders in natural language processing technology.

