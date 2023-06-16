In light of the current hot weather, officials are urging bosses to relax workplace dress codes to support staff members.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) recommends employers consider implementing additional measures, such as allowing employees to work during cooler times of the day and providing shaded areas and access to free water.

The regulator emphasizes the importance of introducing “simple and cost-effective measures” to protect workers, both indoors and outdoors, as climate change is expected to result in hotter summers in the UK.

This guidance comes as large parts of the country are experiencing scorching sunshine and high temperatures.

Recently, authorities extended a yellow Heat-Health Alert, warning of potential significant impacts on vulnerable individuals in all regions of England until 9 am on Monday, June 19.

The risk of wildfires has also been raised to “very high” for much of England and certain areas of Wales.

While there is no legal maximum temperature for workplaces, the HSE encourages employers to act responsibly. Suggestions for additional measures include using blinds or reflective film on windows to provide shade for workers and positioning desks away from direct sunlight.

The HSE advises relaxing dress codes should be done “if possible.”

Spokeswoman Clare Owen said: “The updated yellow heat-health alert, along with the extreme heat experienced in 2022, should serve as a wake-up call for all employers. We understand that employers are already facing pressures, and we don’t want to add to their burdens. However, with climate change leading to hotter summers, it is crucial to consider the potential significant impact on the workforce in this country.”

