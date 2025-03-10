Indeed Research Shows Concerns Linger Over US Job Market Despite Growth

The US labor market continued to show resilience despite ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

February saw steady job gains and a low unemployment rate, signaling stability in the workforce.

However, research from Indeed shows underlying concerns persist, including high inflation, declining government hiring, and difficulties for job seekers in securing employment quickly.

Federal Hiring Faces a Sharp Decline

Federal employment saw a net loss of 10,000 jobs in February, a significant shift from previous hiring trends. The actual reduction may be larger due to the early timing of data collection.

From July 2022 to March 2024, federal employment (excluding postal workers) grew by an average of 6,400 jobs per month.

By late 2023, this figure had slowed to around 3,000 jobs per month.

February marked a steep drop, raising concerns about broader government hiring trends.

This slowdown appears to be extending to state and local government hiring. Local government job growth has slowed sharply from 36,000 jobs per month (December 2023 – February 2024) to just 18,000 in recent months.

Private Sector Hiring Remains Strong, But Uneven

The private sector continues to add jobs, with 58% of non-government employers expanding their workforce in February. However, job gains are concentrated in specific industries:

The private sector added 140,000 jobs in February.

Healthcare and social assistance accounted for 45% of all private-sector growth .

and social assistance accounted for . From December 2024 to February, private employers averaged 169,000 new jobs per month.

Despite overall gains, job growth remains unbalanced across industries, with certain sectors seeing far more hiring than others.

Looking Ahead: Uncertainty Looms

The long-term impact of new government policies, proposals, and shifting economic strategies remains uncertain.

Key factors to watch in the coming months include:

Inflation, which remains stubbornly high and could climb further.

Federal job cuts potentially influencing state and local employment trends.

The market’s ability to sustain current job growth amid economic turbulence.

As the economy navigates these challenges, the strength of the labor market will be put to the test, determining whether the US can achieve the much-anticipated soft economic landing.

WhatJobs CEO Alex Paterson said:

“While job gains remain steady, the hiring landscape is shifting. The slowdown in government employment and inflation concerns could impact future growth. “Job seekers need to stay agile, upskill where possible, and be prepared for a more competitive market ahead.”

FAQs

Is the US jobs market still booming? The US jobs market remains resilient, but signs of a slowdown are emerging. While job growth continues, the pace has moderated, particularly in government hiring.

February saw steady private-sector gains, with industries like healthcare and social assistance leading the way.

However, federal employment fell sharply, and local government hiring has slowed. Inflation remains a concern, and job seekers are finding it harder to secure positions quickly.

The market is no longer experiencing the rapid post-pandemic rebound that fueled previous job booms.

Instead, it’s entering a more cautious phase where economic uncertainty and shifting policies play a larger role.

Businesses are still hiring, but wage growth has tempered, and certain industries are tightening their workforce.

Whether the market maintains its momentum depends on broader economic factors, including interest rates and consumer confidence.

For now, the US labor market is stable, but the booming phase may be winding down. What is the job turnover in the US?

Job turnover in the US remains high, but recent trends suggest some stabilization.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data shows that while quits and layoffs have declined from post-pandemic peaks, millions of workers still change jobs each month.

The quit rate, a key indicator of worker confidence, has dipped from record highs but remains above pre-pandemic levels, especially in sectors like healthcare, retail, and hospitality.

Layoffs have remained relatively low, though some industries, including tech and finance, have seen periodic workforce reductions.

Hiring rates have slowed slightly as companies grow more cautious amid economic uncertainty.

The balance between job openings and available workers is shifting, making it harder for job seekers to move as freely as they did in 2021-2022.

While turnover remains a key feature of the US labor market, its intensity is gradually easing as businesses focus more on retention than rapid expansion. Is the US workforce growing or shrinking?

The US workforce is still growing, but the rate of expansion is slowing.

Labor force participation has improved since the pandemic, yet it remains below pre-2020 levels, particularly among older workers who retired early and some younger workers delaying entry. Immigration has helped offset some workforce shortages, particularly in sectors like construction and healthcare, but demographic trends pose challenges.

The aging population means a growing number of workers are retiring, and birth rates remain low, limiting natural workforce growth.

Meanwhile, some industries continue to struggle with labor shortages, even as job openings decline.

Women’s participation in the workforce has rebounded strongly, particularly in sectors like education and healthcare, but gaps remain in fields like manufacturing and tech.

Overall, while the US workforce is not shrinking, its growth is slowing, and future expansion depends on immigration policies, automation, and efforts to bring more sidelined workers back into employment. Is there a job shortage in the US?

The US job market still faces shortages in key industries, but the overall labor market is gradually balancing out.

While job openings remain high compared to pre-pandemic levels, they have declined from record peaks in 2021-2022.

Sectors like healthcare, construction, and skilled trades continue to struggle with worker shortages, driven by an aging workforce, lack of skilled candidates, and changing job preferences.

Meanwhile, industries such as tech and finance have seen hiring slowdowns and even layoffs as companies adjust to economic uncertainty.

The labor force participation rate has improved, but many employers still report difficulty finding qualified workers, particularly for specialized roles.

Wage growth has also moderated, suggesting the job market is cooling, but demand remains strong in certain areas.

While the US is not experiencing a widespread job shortage, labor mismatches persist, with some industries unable to find enough workers while others see a surplus of job seekers.











