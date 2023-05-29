Luxury car manufacturer Rolls-Royce has announced plans to reduce its workforce, aiming to streamline its operations.

The firm will use consultants from McKinsey & Co who will provide guidance on the matter.

The company is reportedly planning to layoff of approximately 3,000 employees from various non-manufacturing roles across its global staff.

This initiative involves merging the non-manufacturing departments within Rolls-Royce’s civil aerospace, defence, and power systems divisions.

A company spokesperson said: “We are working at pace on our transformation across a number of work streams and only one part of one of those work streams is about realizing organizational efficiencies.

“We have made no decisions whatsoever on any potential impact on employees and any suggestion otherwise is pure speculation.”

The cuts are expected to have a significant impact on Rolls-Royce’s London headquarters, where the majority of its back-office administrative functions are located.

CEO Tufan Erginbilgic has initiated several key management changes alongside this workforce reduction to drive the manufacturer’s transformation program.

