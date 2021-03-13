Employment News
UK employers fighting to keep workers with five percent pay rises in next year
UK Employment news
Selfridges to cut staff at stores and head office
BBC journalists vote for more strike action
UK Business News
Wilko collapse puts 12,500 jobs at risk
500 jobs in Northern Ireland at risk as Morgan McLernon faces closure
New strikes at Gatwick Airport could hit summer holiday plans
Business News
Unilever Ventures invests ₹14.40 crore into Indian startup What’s Up Wellness
UK water companies hit with lawsuit over sewage discharge
UK News
UK data watchdog probes Snapchat’s handling of underage users
The Original Factory Shop will buy former M&Co stores to create 160 new jobs
Employers hesitate to hire due to uncertain economy, survey finds
Scottish education staff vote to strike for better pay
British Airways staff secure 13 percent pay rise
TUC criticises Mel Stride for promoting delivery jobs for over 50s
Bupa faces potential £250 million loss after Chilean Supreme Court ruling
Strike to cut over 100 Purplebricks employees before the takeover
Wilko on the verge of bankruptcy, putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Business Crime and Fraud
7 signs job adverts could be a scam
Gatwick Airport strikes cancelled as workers accept pay offer
Bank of England expected to raise interest rates for the 14th time
Prudential eyes health insurance venture in India
TUC calls on Bank of England to halt interest rate increases
Asda could face £1.2 billion equal pay bill following email leak
Building supplier Marshalls to slash 250 jobs
Accessibility Tools