Airbus to Cut 477 Jobs In The UK For Global Cost-Reduction Efforts

Airbus has announced plans to cut 477 jobs in the United Kingdom as part of a broader cost-reduction initiative affecting its global workforce.

The aerospace giant aims to trim over 2,000 jobs, or 5 percent of its total workforce, by mid-2026 as it scales back its space business and grapples with supply chain challenges.

Breakdown of Job Cuts

The layoffs are part of a global effort to reduce Airbus’s fixed cost base, with specific areas and geographies impacted as follows:

By Department:

Space Business : 1,128 jobs

: 1,128 jobs Headquarters : 618 jobs

: 618 jobs Air Power : 250 jobs

: 250 jobs Connected Intelligence: 47 jobs

By Region:

Germany : 689 jobs

: 689 jobs France : 540 jobs

: 540 jobs United Kingdom : 477 jobs

: 477 jobs Spain : 303 jobs

: 303 jobs Rest of World: 34 jobs

Airbus emphasized compulsory redundancies are not planned, stating that nearly all positions affected are unrelated to specific projects or programs.

The company said it would work with labor representatives and employ “social measures” to minimize the impact.

Financial Struggles Amid Rising Sales

The job cuts come as Airbus’s profit margins face pressure despite a rise in sales:

Profit : Down 22 percent to £1.8 billion

: Down 22 percent to £1.8 billion Sales: Up 7 percent to £44.5 billion

The company has cited supply chain bottlenecks as a significant challenge, with demand outpacing its ability to deliver on orders.

Airbus admitted earlier this year that it was struggling to keep up with its backlog, leading to delays in meeting customer needs.

Previous Workforce Reductions

This is not the first time Airbus has implemented substantial job cuts in recent years:

2020 Cuts: Airbus announced 15,000 global job reductions during the pandemic, including 1,700 positions in the UK, as the aviation industry faced an unprecedented downturn.

The Unite union previously criticized those layoffs as “industrial vandalism” against the UK aerospace sector. The union has yet to issue a formal statement on the current round of cuts.

Airbus’s Outlook

Airbus stated its commitment to engaging with labor unions and other stakeholders to manage the transition as it seeks to improve its profitability.

The firm’s move underscores the challenges faced by major manufacturers in balancing rising operational costs with the need to meet increasing demand.

As Airbus navigates these economic pressures, its strategy to streamline operations and focus on long-term efficiency will remain critical to sustaining its position in the competitive aerospace market.