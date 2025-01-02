Indeed’s Best Companies For Workplace Wellbeing

One of the biggest workplace priorities in 2025 is likely to be employee wellbeing.

The job site Indeed recently revealed its annual 2024 Work Wellbeing 100 Ranking, which features some of the world’s biggest companies.

The annual list identifies the top publicly traded companies in the US that prioritize their employees’ mental, physical, and emotional health.

Why Work Wellbeing Matters

Employee wellbeing isn’t just a trend; it’s a critical factor for workplace success.

According to Indeed’s CEO Chris Hyams:

“Organizations that prioritize wellbeing don’t just attract and retain great talent—they also thrive in productivity and innovation.”

The ranking sheds light on how companies are fostering a supportive and fulfilling work environment. This year’s list is based on millions of anonymous employee reviews submitted to Indeed’s platform, covering factors like:

Work-life balance

Sense of belonging

Purposeful work

Support from management

Who is top?

Top Company: At number one spot technology giant Intuit , lauded for its inclusive culture and exceptional support for employees.

Healthcare Dominance: UnitedHealth Group, Elevance Health, and other healthcare organizations featured prominently, underscoring the sector's focus on wellbeing.

UnitedHealth Group, Elevance Health, and other healthcare organizations featured prominently, underscoring the sector’s focus on wellbeing. Retail Representation: Home Depot ranked high, showing that retail giants can foster employee satisfaction in demanding environments.

Here’s Indeed’s Top 10

H&R Block

Delta Air Lines

L3Harris

Accenture

NIKE

Tradesmen International

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

Addus HomeCare

IBM

Amazon Flex

Insights Behind the Rankings

The 2024 ranking reflects key themes driving workplace wellbeing:

Flexibility: Companies offering remote or hybrid options scored higher.

Companies offering remote or hybrid options scored higher. Growth Opportunities: Employees value clear paths for career advancement.

Employees value clear paths for career advancement. Diversity and Inclusion: Organizations with strong DEI initiatives performed well.

Organizations with strong DEI initiatives performed well. Stress Management: Workplaces that mitigate burnout stood out in reviews.

What Sets the Top Performers Apart?

Intuit and others topping the list share several common practices:

Open Communication: Transparent leadership that listens to employee feedback.

Transparent leadership that listens to employee feedback. Robust Benefits: Comprehensive health plans, mental health support, and wellness programs.

Comprehensive health plans, mental health support, and wellness programs. Purpose-Driven Work: Emphasis on meaningful contributions that align with employees’ values.

These strategies not only improve employee wellbeing but also enhance a company’s bottom line.

How This Affects Job Seekers

The Work Wellbeing 100 provides valuable insights for job seekers. It answers critical questions like:

Which companies prioritize employee happiness?

How do top-ranked organizations support mental health?

What industries are leading in work-life balance?

What Does Indeed Say?

LaFawn Davis, Indeed’s Chief People and Sustainability Officer, said:

“The employers on Indeed’s Work Wellbeing 100 list are setting an example and leading the way in creating thriving work environments. “While work wellbeing has faced challenges in recent years, it’s more important than ever for companies to create environments where employees can truly thrive. By prioritizing work wellbeing, companies cultivate a more resilient, effective and happier workforce which ultimately drives business growth.”

Job seekers can use the ranking as a guide to find roles in companies that align with their personal values and career goals.

The 2024 Work Wellbeing 100 shows that wellbeing isn’t just a buzzword—it’s a business imperative. As more companies recognize the link between employee satisfaction and organizational performance, the focus on wellbeing is likely to grow.

For those looking to make a career move, the ranking offers a roadmap to workplaces that value not just what employees do, but how they feel doing it.

The full report can be found here.