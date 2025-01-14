Lobbyists, Politicians, and Media: America’s Least Trusted Professions

New data shows Americans find lobbyists, politicians and journalist the least trustworthy professions, preferring to place their faith in nurses and teachers.

New research from Gallup shows more than half of the Americans surveyed rate the ethics of these professions and “low” or “very low.”

The data shows people remain to have a low level of trust in these roles.

Lobbyists and Congress at the Bottom

Lobbyists hold the dubious distinction of being the least trusted profession in the United States.

Public perception of their work is overwhelmingly negative, with the majority of respondents believing lobbyists prioritize private interests over public welfare.

Members of Congress fare only slightly better, with similar criticisms of self-interest, partisanship, and corruption dominating public opinion.

This lack of trust has persisted for decades, with little sign of improvement.

Media Faces Declining Confidence

TV reporters are among the professions struggling to gain public trust, with more than half of Americans rating their honesty and ethics as low.

Their reputation reflects broader criticism of the media, including accusations of bias, sensationalism, and misinformation.

Newspaper reporters, while slightly more trusted, remain consistently low in Gallup’s rankings, further emphasizing the media’s credibility crisis.

Advertising professionals also face skepticism, with the public questioning the honesty of marketing messages and campaigns.

Business Executives and Car Salespeople Rank Poorly

Business executives and car salespeople are long-standing fixtures at the bottom of Gallup’s trust survey.

Executives are often criticized for chasing profits over ethics, leading to a perception of greed and corporate misconduct.

Similarly, car salespeople are associated with high-pressure sales tactics and questionable transparency, contributing to their low trust ratings.

Judges, Clergy, and Police See Declines

Some professions that once held higher trust rankings have seen significant declines in recent years. For example, judges, have experienced a 21-point drop in trust since the early 2000s, with their ethics ratings now at a historic low of 28%.

Public confidence in judges has likely been influenced by high-profile court rulings and increasing scrutiny of the judicial system.

Clergy have also suffered a steep decline in trust, falling from 56% in the early 2000s to just 30% today.

Religious scandals and declining religiosity have contributed to this downward trend.

Police officers, while still trusted by some, have seen their ratings drop to 44%, reflecting ongoing debates about policing practices and accountability.

The Most Trusted

The poll once again highlights nurses as the most trusted profession in America.

74% of respondents rated their honesty and ethics as “very high” or “high,” nurses have held the top spot nearly every year since being added to the survey in 1999.

Their consistent ranking reflects public appreciation for their hands-on, compassionate care and their critical role in healthcare systems.

Grade-school teachers come in second, with 61% of respondents expressing high trust in their ethical standards.

Teachers’ dedication to shaping young minds and fostering education resonates strongly with the public.

Other highly trusted professions include military officers, pharmacists, and medical doctors. Each of these groups is trusted by a majority of Americans, highlighting the value placed on roles associated with service, knowledge, and safeguarding public well-being.

However, medical doctors, at 53%, have seen a decline in trust since the pandemic’s early years when their ethics ratings peaked at 77%.

Persistent Challenges for Low-Trust Professions

Gallup’s findings reflect broader societal trends, including a growing skepticism of institutions and authority figures. Political, business, and media-related professions continue to rank poorly in public trust, while even traditionally respected roles, such as judges and clergy, are not immune to declines.

As public trust wanes, these professions face the ongoing challenge of rebuilding credibility and addressing the concerns that drive negative perceptions.