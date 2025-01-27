President Trump in Talks with “Multiple Parties” Over TikTok Sale

President Donald Trump said he is in discussions with “multiple parties” over the future of TikTok about the future of TikTok.

The app is still facing a ban in the US despite being thrown a lifeline by the incoming President last week.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday, Trump stated he expects to make a decision on the app within the next 30 days.

He said:

“I have spoken to many people about TikTok and there is great interest in it,” Trump said during a flight to Florida.

The US government has given a 90-day timeline for a resolution, but Trump aims to make a decision sooner.

Oracle and Investors in the Mix

Sources revealed the White House is working on a plan to save TikTok by involving software giant Oracle and external investors.

Under the plan:

ByteDance, TikTok’s China-based parent company, would retain a stake in the platform.

Oracle would oversee data collection and software updates.

The company already provides the foundation for TikTok’s web infrastructure.

Despite reports linking Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison to the deal, Trump denied direct talks with him about acquiring the app.

Trump said:

“No, not with Oracle. Numerous people are talking to me, very substantial people, about buying it.”

Uncertain Deal Terms

Sources close to the negotiations indicate the terms of any potential TikTok deal remain fluid. Discussions could involve not only US operations but also TikTok’s presence in other regions.

The scope of the deal is not yet finalized.

The White House is exploring options to ensure TikTok’s data security under US oversight.

National Public Radio reported negotiations may include TikTok’s global operations.

Oracle has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

What’s Next for TikTok?

With a looming deadline, TikTok’s fate in the US remains uncertain. Trump’s administration continues exploring solutions that would allow the app to remain operational while addressing national security concerns.

The next 30 days will be crucial as investors and tech companies vie for control of one of the world’s most popular social media platforms.