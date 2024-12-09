WhatJobs Appoints Angie Brooks as Head of Partnerships to Lead US Expansion

WhatJobs is making a bold leap into the US with a January 2025 launch , appointing Angie Brooks as its first senior hire to spearhead the endeavor.

With over 25 years of experience in the job search industry—including key roles at Nexxt Inc., Adzuna, and Health eCareers—Angie Brooks brings unparalleled expertise to WhatJobs. She played a pivotal role in launching Adzuna in the USA in 2022, showcasing her ability to establish and grow brands in a highly competitive market.

WhatJobs CEO Alex Paterson said:

“Angie’s extensive range of contacts and deep industry knowledge will be invaluable as we prepare for this launch. “Her proven track record in fostering traffic partnerships and developing network relationships positions her perfectly to help us achieve our ambitious goals.”

Angie Brooks shared her excitement about joining WhatJobs, saying:

“This industry has been slow to embrace the full potential of AI, and I’m thrilled to see WhatJobs leading the charge with such innovative tools. Their approach is not only groundbreaking but focused on delivering real value to both job seekers and employers. I’m delighted to help bring this vision to life in the US market.”

Aiming for the Top

WhatJobs’ ultimate goal is to become one of the top ten job search platforms in the United States.

The launch will introduce advanced AI-backed job matching tools designed to revolutionize the job search experience. Unlike traditional platforms that inundate users with thousands of job postings, WhatJobs’ AI tools will present job seekers with a curated selection of six highly relevant opportunities.

Paterson explained:

“For job seekers, this means less time spent sifting through irrelevant listings, and for clients, it means more targeted, high-quality applications. “While job seekers may need to wait up to 24 hours for updated matches, the process is far quicker and more efficient than receiving countless job alert emails from traditional platforms for weeks, or even months. Our AI-driven tools are making job seeker-to-job matching faster, smarter, and more personalized than anything else currently available.”

A Long-Term Vision

WhatJobs has grown to become a global player in job search technology and is committed to long-term success in the United States.

Paterson said:

“This is not a tentative step or an experiment to test the waters. “We’re making a full-scale commitment under a new administration that’s fostering job growth. We’re excited to be part of a success story, and Angie will play a critical role in making it happen.”

In addition to her leadership, WhatJobs plans to announce a second senior appointment in January 2025, further solidifying its foundation for growth.

Together, these appointments will drive the company’s strategy of delivering unparalleled value to job seekers, recruiters, and enterprise clients alike.

A Game-Changing Launch

With innovative technology, seasoned leadership, and a clear vision, WhatJobs is set to make waves in the job search industry.

Paterson said:

“Our focus is on creating a platform that truly serves the needs of both job seekers and employers. “And with Angie leading the charge, we’re confident we’ll achieve that.”