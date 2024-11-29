The Rise and Fall of Peggy Ann Fulford: How A Fake Financial Advisor Stole Millions

On the surface, Peggy Ann Fulford stood out as a savvy financial advisor with a charismatic personality.

She claimed to have degrees from prestigious institutions such as Harvard University and Harvard Business School, a successful career on Wall Street, and marriage to a wealthy investment banker. However, none of this was true, and in fact she was a con artist carrying out a scam that targeted famous sports people like Dennis Rodman.

Targeting the Rich and Famous

Peggy Ann Fulford preyed on the rich and famous, convincing them of her expertise in managing their finances. Her targets included renowned sports personalities like Dennis Rodman, Ricky Williams, Travis Best, Lex Hilliard, and Jarvis Green. She promised them financial security, urging them to focus on their careers while she handled their investments and bills. However, in reality, she was siphoning off millions of dollars for her own lavish lifestyle.

The Grand Illusion

Fulford’s tactics were elaborate. She established multiple aliases, including Peggy King and Peggy Williams, to conceal her true identity. By creating these false personas, she was able to build trust built trust among her clients. The stars believed they were entrusting their finances to a knowledgeable professional. Fulford’s ability to manipulate and deceive was extraordinary, allowing her to live a life of luxury at her clients’ expense.

The Unraveling of a Scam

Eventually, Peggy Ann Fulford’s fraudulent empire began to crumble. In 2016, she was arrested and charged with wire fraud, mail fraud, interstate transportation of stolen property, and money laundering. Her extravagant spending on luxury cars, designer clothing, and opulent homes was revealed in court, painting a stark contrast to the modest investments she promised her clients.

The Court’s Verdict

During the trial, evidence showed that Fulford stole millions from her clients, many of whom were left financially ruined. In February 2018, she pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transportation of stolen property. Subsequently, in April 2018, she was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $5.8 million in restitution to her victims.

Rodman, in particular, struggled to believe his friend had ripped him off.

Who she stole from

NBA guard Travis Best: $1.40 million

NFL running back Ricky Williams: $3.01 million

NBA forward Dennis Rodman: $1.24 million

NFL running back Lex Hilliard: $132,1

What was said:

In a statement released by the DOJ, U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick said:

“For over a decade, Fulford deceived her clients, stealing their money to sustain a lavish lifestyle. Her lies and deceit were extensive, as she falsely promised to invest their money for their benefit but instead used it for her own personal gain.

Perrye K. Turner, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Houston Division, added:

“Fulford exploited her position of trust to steal millions of dollars from people who believed she was acting in their best interest. This case underscores the FBI’s commitment to pursuing fraudsters who think they can swindle others without consequence.”

