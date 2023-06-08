Job hunting can be a challenging and time-consuming process.

It often takes longer than expected to secure a new position, leaving job seekers in need of alternative income sources. This is where side hustles come in. Side hustles are a great way to earn extra money while actively searching for your dream job.

Not only can they help cover your expenses, but they can also provide valuable skills and experience that can enhance your resume. If you’re on the job hunt and looking to boost your income, here are ten side hustles that can make you some serious cash.

READ MORE: The future of work: 6 unconventional jobs that pay big

Freelancing

Freelancing is a flexible option that allows you to leverage your skills and work on projects for various clients. Whether you’re a writer, graphic designer, web developer, or marketing specialist, freelancing platforms provide a vast array of opportunities.

You can choose projects that align with your expertise and availability, giving you the freedom to balance your job search and side hustle.

Online Tutoring

If you have expertise in a particular subject, consider becoming an online tutor. Many students and adult learners are seeking personalized instruction in areas such as math, science, languages, and test preparation.

Platforms like Tutor.com and VIPKid offer opportunities to teach and earn money from the comfort of your own home.

Read more: British Gas owner Centrica faces investor criticism over CEO’s £4.5m pay

Virtual Assistance

Businesses and entrepreneurs often require virtual assistants for tasks such as email management, scheduling, research, and social media management.

If you have strong organizational and communication skills, becoming a virtual assistant can be a lucrative side hustle. Websites like Upwork and Fiverr connect virtual assistants with clients seeking their services.

Delivery Driver

With the rise of on-demand delivery services, becoming a delivery driver can be a flexible and profitable option. Companies like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Instacart offer opportunities to deliver food, groceries, and packages.

You can choose your own hours and earn money while exploring different neighbourhoods.

Dog Walking/Pet Sitting

If you’re an animal lover, consider offering dog walking or pet sitting services. Many pet owners are in need of reliable individuals to care for their furry friends while they’re at work or away.

Platforms like Rover and Wag! connect pet owners with trusted caregivers.

Read more: Recession-proof jobs: 7 industries that will always be hiring!

Renting Out Your Space

If you have a spare room or property, consider renting it out on platforms like Airbnb or VRBO. This can be a lucrative side hustle, especially if you live in a popular tourist destination or near a major event venue.

Renting out your space allows you to earn extra income while providing travellers with a unique accommodation experience.

Handmade Crafts and Goods

If you have artistic skills or enjoy crafting, consider selling your handmade goods online. Platforms like Etsy provide a marketplace for artisans to showcase and sell their creations.

Whether it’s jewellery, home decor, or custom artwork, there’s a niche market waiting for your unique products.

Fitness Instruction

If you’re passionate about fitness and have expertise in yoga, dance, or any other exercise discipline, consider becoming a fitness instructor. You can offer private lessons, group classes, or even create instructional videos to sell online.

Fitness enthusiasts are always looking for guidance and motivation to achieve their goals.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Social Media Management

If you have a knack for social media and understand its power in today’s digital age, offer your services as a social media manager. Many small businesses and entrepreneurs struggle to maintain an active online presence.

By managing their social media accounts, creating content, and engaging with their audience, you can help them grow their brand while earning extra income.

Renting Out Your Car

If you have a reliable vehicle that you don’t use frequently, consider renting it out through car-sharing platforms like Turo or Getaround.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook