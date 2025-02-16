2025: The Year of the Return to Office

As companies and government agencies continue their efforts to bring workers back into physical offices, 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for return-to-office mandates.

A recent survey by Indeed highlights the growing trend of employers requesting their remote and hybrid workers to resume office-based roles, signaling a shift in the post-pandemic work environment.

The Rise of Full-Time Office Work

A significant 42% of remote and hybrid workers reported being asked to return to the office full time.

Despite the challenges this may pose, 53% of these employees have a positive outlook on the transition. The push for more in-person work is gaining momentum, but it’s clear that the journey back will look different for everyone.

42% of hybrid and remote workers are being asked to return to the office full-time.

are being asked to return to the office full-time. 53% have a positive view of the change, despite the potential difficulties.

Ready to find your next job? Start searching now JOBS BY

The Pull of Fully Remote Jobs

In contrast, the demand for remote work is still strong.

A notable 42% of workers, including those employed full or part-time or actively seeking jobs, have specifically applied for positions that offer full remote work.

For certain demographics, this figure rises dramatically.

Among women aged 35 to 44, 57% are actively looking for fully remote opportunities.

This demand for remote work is tied to several personal factors, particularly among parents.

Nearly half of remote job seekers (48%) are parents of children under 18, indicating that the flexibility of remote work remains a top priority for working families.

42% of workers apply for jobs specifically offering remote work.

apply for jobs specifically offering remote work. 57% of women aged 35-44 actively seek fully remote positions.

actively seek fully remote positions. 48% of remote job seekers are parents with children under 18.

Barriers to the Return to Office

Despite the shift towards full-time office work, workers face multiple barriers.

The top concerns for remote and hybrid employees include:

Commute Time (47%) : Many workers are hesitant to return to long commutes, which can be both time-consuming and costly.

: Many workers are hesitant to return to long commutes, which can be both time-consuming and costly. Uncovered Costs (28%) : Additional expenses, such as transportation and food, are not always compensated by employers.

: Additional expenses, such as transportation and food, are not always compensated by employers. Need for New Clothes (28%): Some workers are concerned about the need to purchase new professional attire for office settings.

These obstacles are contributing to the tension between remote work advocates and employers pushing for a physical office return.

The Survey Details

The Indeed survey was conducted by The Harris Poll between January 30 and February 3, 2025, among 1,314 US adults aged 18 and older who are employed full-time, part-time, or job-seeking.

With a margin of error of +/- 3.2 percentage points, the results provide a snapshot of the broader workforce’s views on the return-to-office trend.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs

Looking Ahead: What’s Next for the Workforce?

As 2025 progresses, the battle between in-office and remote work options is expected to intensify. The survey results suggest that while a significant portion of employees are open to returning to the office, many are still prioritizing the flexibility that remote work offers.

Employers will need to strike a delicate balance, taking into account both operational needs and the personal preferences of their workforce.

Ultimately, the future of work in 2025 may depend on how companies adapt to the ongoing demand for flexible work arrangements.

How will businesses respond to these shifting expectations? Only time will tell, but one thing is clear—remote work isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Key Takeaways

42% of workers are being asked to return to the office full-time in 2025.

are being asked to return to the office full-time in 2025. 53% have a positive outlook on the transition, but barriers such as commute time, uncovered costs, and the need for new attire remain top concerns.

on the transition, but barriers such as commute time, uncovered costs, and the need for new attire remain top concerns. The demand for fully remote jobs is still strong, especially among parents and women aged 35 to 44.

The road to 2025 will be marked by adjustments as companies navigate employee preferences and work-life balance, ensuring that both sides find workable solutions for the future of work.