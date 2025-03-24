23andMe Files for Bankruptcy: What It Means for the Future of Biotech Jobs

23andMe, once hailed as a biotech disruptor, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late Sunday night.

Its co-founder and CEO Anne Wojcicki resigned the same day, closing a turbulent chapter in the company’s history.

She will remain on the board and still hopes to buy back the company’s assets, according to a statement she posted on X

Launched with the ambition to democratize genetic testing and transform healthcare, 23andMe once boasted an enterprise value of over $6 billion. Today, it’s worth close to zero.

In her post, she said:

“I remain committed to our long-term vision of being a global leader in genetics.”

Why It Failed: One-Time Customers, Mounting Costs

The core problem? 23andMe couldn’t build a repeat customer base.

Single-use model : Most people only need their DNA tested once. That limited recurring revenue.

: Most people only need their DNA tested once. That limited recurring revenue. Subscription struggles : Efforts to create a $229 health subscription service flopped.

: Efforts to create a $229 health subscription service flopped. Drug development pivot : Wojcicki hoped to monetize the company’s vast genetic database by creating new drugs, but biotech R&D is costly and time-consuming.

: Wojcicki hoped to monetize the company’s vast genetic database by creating new drugs, but biotech R&D is costly and time-consuming. Investor flight: Rising interest rates made speculative biotech ventures less attractive, and 23andMe’s business model lacked clear payoff.

Efforts to license user data to pharmaceutical companies also didn’t generate sustainable income.

A Cautionary Tale for Biotech Startups

23andMe’s downfall is more than just a headline—it’s a warning for startups betting big on future tech.

Key Lessons:

Build for sustainability, not just disruption: One-time services need a longer-term revenue strategy. Don’t outgrow your core: The pivot from testing kits to drug development took the company far from what made it successful. Investor sentiment can shift fast: Especially in biotech, where returns take years and regulatory hurdles are steep.

With more than 15 million users having submitted DNA samples, concerns are growing about what happens to that data now.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta reminded consumers they have the right to delete their genetic information, warning that personal data could be included in the sale of 23andMe’s assets.

The company says any future buyer will be legally required to protect user data—but consumer trust may already be damaged.

What It Means for Biotech Job Seekers and Employers

The collapse of 23andMe could cool hiring across biotech, especially among startups attempting to fuse healthcare with big data.

Likely Trends:

More scrutiny from VCs : Investors may favor startups with clearer revenue paths.

: Investors may favor startups with clearer revenue paths. Layoffs and job shifts : 23andMe already cut 40% of its workforce last year. Expect more biotech job-seekers to enter the market.

: 23andMe already cut 40% of its workforce last year. Expect more biotech job-seekers to enter the market. Telehealth and genomics roles may shift focus: Wojcicki had acquired a telehealth company in hopes of expanding services. Similar cross-sector experiments may now face pushback.

A report from McKinsey in 2024 said:

“The biotech hiring market may see a short-term correction, but the demand for specialized skills—particularly in AI-enabled drug development and genetic data analysis—remains strong.”

Leadership Shakeup and What’s Next

Joe Selsavage, the company’s CFO, is now serving as interim CEO.

The board Wojcicki originally worked with resigned en masse last year, citing a lack of clarity in her buyout proposals.

A new board rejected her latest bid to take the company private earlier this month.

As it stands, the company will look to restructure under Chapter 11 and potentially sell its assets—including its prized genetic database.

Job Market Takeaways: A Turning Point for Biotech

The 23andMe collapse underscores a key shift in biotech employment. For job seekers and employers, the message is clear:

Focus on roles with tangible ROI : Scientists, analysts, and engineers in roles tied to near-term products or services will remain in demand.

: Scientists, analysts, and engineers in roles tied to near-term products or services will remain in demand. Expect increased regulation : Genetic data firms may need to hire more compliance and data privacy professionals.

: Genetic data firms may need to hire more compliance and data privacy professionals. Prepare for M&A waves: As companies like 23andMe unwind, others may swoop in to acquire assets or talent, driving movement across the sector.

Looking Ahead: Caution Meets Opportunity

23andMe’s story is a reminder that innovation alone doesn’t guarantee success. For biotech professionals, it’s time to reassess what types of companies offer not just vision—but viability.

Wojcicki’s belief in the future of genetics may yet hold true, but for now, the industry must reckon with the realities of business models, privacy concerns, and the value of human data in the marketplace.