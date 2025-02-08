9 Jobs With Great Salaries You May Not Have Heard Of

Everyone dreams of getting paid a lot of money to do something they truly love.

Some of the very highest-paid jobs tend to be in professional sports.

However, most of the population are ruled out of this field by a lack of top-level athletic talent.

Bankers can earn huge amounts, but the job is not for everyone due to the high stress and ridiculous hours bankers find themselves working.

Hollywood movie stars can earn serious cash too, but, again, it’s not an easy field to crack.

However, the industry around movie-making contains a number of well-paid, and slightly odd, roles.

CEOs of massive corporations are also paid millions and millions, but those aren’t the sort of jobs you can send a hopeful application off for.

Other roles like surgeons and consultants take years and years of training.

But there are other jobs out there you may not know about that command very respectable salaries.

Here are 10 surprisingly well-paid jobs.

Theatrical & Performance Makeup Artist

Median Salary: $134,750 per year

Theatrical and performance makeup artists use cosmetics and prosthetics to bring various characters to life in theater performances, TV shows, and movies.

Bingo manager

Median Salary: $68,988 per year

The top 10 percent of the best-paid bingo managers can earn up to $148,441 per year.

They oversee daily processes, pre-approve payouts, and ensure compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

Professional Gamer

Median Salary: $64,168 per year

Many professional gamers can earn as much as $187,200 a year.

They increase their skills and compete in well-paid international tournaments, receive compensation from ads and sponsors, or work as game testers.

Food Scientist

Median Salary: $78,340 per year

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, food scientists can earn as much as $130,540 annually.

They analyze food content, ensure the safety of different kinds of food, introduce new flavors, improve the quality of processed foods, and more.

Custom Jewelry Designer

Median Salary: $487,331 per year

They work with different types of metals and precious stones, properly shape them and combine them into eye-catching jewelry pieces.

Body Part Model

Median Salary: $75,000 per year

Some body part models can earn well over $124,730.

They work in commercials or in the entertainment industry as a body part double for celebrities.

Clinical Ethicists

Median Salary: $105,636 per year

Clinical ethicists evaluate ethics in healthcare organizations and consult with their staff, patients, and families on ethical concerns.

Race Engineer

Median salary: $99,239

A race engineer is a professional who works closely with a racing driver and the team’s technical staff to optimize the performance of a race car during competitions.

New graduates start at £25,000 to £30,000 and quickly progress to junior engineer roles, earning more than £40,000 with just a few years’ experience.

Senior race engineers earn £50,000 to £90,000, and promotion often leads to six-figure salaries.

Ethical Hacker

Ethical hackers play a vital role in testing security systems and whether they are open to cyber attacks.

The typical salary is £60,000 to £90,000 at the team leader level while a newly qualified hacker can expect a minimum salary of £35,000 to £50,000.