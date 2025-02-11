Alabama Man Admits Hacking SEC X Account

An man has admitted hacking the official X account of the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eric Council Jr, of Alabama, admitted an unauthorized takeover of the account that resulted in a fraudulent post that briefly spiked the value of Bitcoin (BTC) by over $1,000.

The attack took place when hackers gained control of the SEC’s X account and posted a false message under the name of the then-SEC Chairman.

The message falsely claimed the SEC had approved a Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), a decision eagerly awaited by the market.

This announcement caused Bitcoin’s price to surge by more than $1,000 per coin.

However, the SEC quickly regained control of its account and confirmed that the post was fake, the result of a security breach. Following this correction, the value of Bitcoin dropped by more than $2,000.

How the Hack Was Carried Out

Council, 25, of Athens, Alabama, used a technique known as a Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) swap to gain access to the SEC’s social media account.

A SIM swap involves tricking a cell phone carrier into transferring a legitimate user’s phone number to a new SIM card controlled by a hacker.

SIM Swap: Council convinced a carrier to switch a victim’s phone number to a SIM card he controlled.

Council convinced a carrier to switch a victim’s phone number to a SIM card he controlled. Fake ID: Using a fraudulent identification card, Council impersonated the victim to access their phone number and, eventually, the SEC’s account.

Council’s co-conspirators then accessed the SEC’s X account and posted the false announcement. In exchange for his role in the scheme, Council received payment in Bitcoin.

Charges and Legal Consequences

Council admitted to conspiracy to commit aggravated identity theft and access device fraud.

He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

His sentencing is set for May 16, and the judge will determine the sentence based on federal guidelines and other factors.

What’s Next for the Hackers?

This case highlights the risks associated with SIM swap attacks, a growing threat in the digital age. With the rise in cryptocurrency investments and market-sensitive news, hackers are finding new ways to manipulate digital markets.

Key Takeaways:

Hackers took control of the SEC’s social media account and posted fake information about Bitcoin.

Bitcoin’s value spiked by over $1,000 following the fake post but fell again after the correction.

Council used SIM swap techniques and fake IDs to impersonate the victim and access the SEC account.

The hacker faces up to five years in prison for his role in the scheme.

As authorities continue to crack down on cybercrime, the case serves as a reminder of the vulnerabilities within digital systems, especially in high-stakes markets like cryptocurrency.