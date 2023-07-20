Amazon is set to launch a £450 million fulfilment centre in Stockton, which will start operating in October.

Spanning an impressive 464,000 sq ft, the facility will house three floors of Amazon Robotics technology.

Initially, the e-commerce giant will employ 1,000 staff, with ambitious plans to create 2,000 jobs in the near future.

Recruitment is underway for various roles, including engineers, HR, IT, health and safety managers, finance specialists, and staff who will pick, pack and ship orders.

The Wynyard Park centre will mark Amazon’s fourth fulfilment centre in the North East of England, adding to the existing ones in Darlington (2020) and Gateshead (2021).

Labour MP for Stockton North Alex Cunningham said: “I was impressed by the modern state-of-the-art robotics building, which I visited earlier this year, and I’m looking forward to seeing the site fully open and operational this autumn, creating 2,000 new permanent local jobs and adding to Amazon’s already significant investment in the North East.”

Amazon regional director Marianna Desai added: “I look forward to recruiting talented individuals in a diverse range of roles, from engineers and IT professionals through to the teams who will handle customer orders.”

Amid these developments, the GMB union announced a strike at Amazon’s Rugeley fulfilment centre.

Over 100 workers will participate in the picket line, with 86 percent voting in favor of the strike.

