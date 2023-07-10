Around 900 Amazon warehouse workers in Coventry are preparing to stage a three-day strike on Prime Day as a row over pay continues.

The strike is scheduled from July 11 to 13, coinciding with the retail giant’s biggest day of the year.

Workers plan to walk out for two hours during the mornings and evenings of the first two action days.

Rachel Fagan, GMB Senior Organiser said: “GMB members in Coventry have time and time again shown that this fight will only end with 15 pounds an hour and union rights.”

Despite the strike, Amazon assured there would be no disruption to customers, as the facility does not directly fulfill orders.

The Coventry workers have been campaigning for higher pay since September and recently voted for an additional six months of strike action.

They were compelled to withdraw their union recognition request after failing to meet the required member threshold.

As Amazon gears up for a potential £5.5 billion ($7 billion) in sales during Prime Day, the strike poses a challenge for the e-commerce giant.

