US chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has unveiled plans to invest $400 million in India within five years, the company’s CTO, Mark Papermaster said.

The firm will establish its largest chip design centre in Bengaluru, the prominent tech hub of the country.

The upcoming campus will occupy a substantial area of 500,000 square feet and expand AMD’s presence in India, bringing the total number of locations to 10.

Read More: Foxconn subsidiary in talks for $200 million plant in Tamil Nadu

The company already has a workforce of over 6,500 employees across the country.

While AMD holds a leading position in global semiconductor chip design, it differs from some competitors as it doesn’t manufacture chips in-house.

Instead, the production is outsourced to contract manufacturers like TSMC.

The announcement was made during SemiconIndia 2023, a notable chip industry event held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

The event aims to position India as a burgeoning hub for chip manufacturing, attracting industry leaders like Papermaster and numerous other semiconductor executives.

This follows the recent declaration by Micron, which committed to investing over $800 million in India to establish a semiconductor test and assembly plant in Gujarat.

Additionally, the government has plans to invest more than $1 billion in the Micron plant from a $10 billion chip fund set up in late 2021.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.