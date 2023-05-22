ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steel manufacturer, has established a digital consulting unit in India with the aim of facilitating digital transformation across its diverse entities.

Navneet Singh, who brings nearly 16 years of experience from Zensar Technologies, where he served as the automation head and business partner for digital transformation in consumer services, assumed the role of CEO at ArcelorMittal Digital Consulting earlier this year.

Rahul Kumar, the Group CIO & CISO at ArcelorMittal, emphasized the need for the steel industry to catch up with other sectors in terms of digitalization, presenting a significant opportunity for the newly formed digital consulting unit.

With ArcelorMittal’s extensive presence across 60 countries and its numerous plants and mines,

Kumar highlighted the necessity for a centralized entity to support the entire group on its digitalization journey.

He shared these insights during his visit to India from the company’s headquarters in Luxembourg.

As an $80-billion group led by Lakshmi Mittal, ArcelorMittal has expanded through strategic acquisitions, resulting in varying stages of digitalization among its different entities.

While some entities in Europe and Brazil have made significant progress, many others are still in the early stages of digital transformation.

