Avara Foods, one of the UK’s leading food producers, is to shut down its Abergavenny factory, leaving 400 jobs at stake.

The plant, located in Monmouthshire, specialises in supplying chicken and turkey meat to supermarkets and restaurants.

The company attributes the decision to the escalating costs incurred due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This announcement was seen as a significant setback by the Welsh government and has raised concerns for the affected employees.

Avara Foods acknowledged it extensively assessed various alternatives for the past six months, including repurposing the facility.

A company spokesperson said: “Regretfully this process identified that volumes could be processed more efficiently in other operations and with lower capital investment.

“This has resulted in the proposal to close the Abergavenny site.

“This difficult decision has not been taken lightly and in no way reflects on the hard-working colleagues.”

A consultation with the affected workforce will commence shortly, during which Avara Foods will engage in discussions.

A Welsh government spokesperson said: “We are aware of Avara’s announcement, which will come as a major blow for workers and the community.

“We are in touch with the business to explore options and stand ready to support those impacted by today’s news.”

