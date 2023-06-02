Hundreds of jobs at a call centre in Derby are reportedly at risk of redundancy, according to the staff at the facility.

DerbyshireLive has disclosed employees at the Firstsource office located on Riverside Road in Pride Park were informed about the likelihood of a significant number of job cuts.

The announcement came after the company’s major client, Sky, revealed its intention to reduce its phone-based customer service operations in favor of a digital system.

Consequently, Sky plans to source the remaining phone staff internally or from India.

Firstsource, an Indian-owned company, currently employs approximately 600 people in Derby.

Despite the changes, the company is expected to maintain its working relationship with Sky.

It is estimated around half of the Derby team, specifically those who handle calls from Sky customers will be affected by the proposed adjustments.

In addition to the situation in Derby, BusinessLive recently reported approximately 500 Firstsource jobs in Northern Ireland could also be at risk.

In response to the developments, Firstsource issued a statement acknowledging the start of a redundancy consultation process at its Derby site.

The company explained that the evolving priorities of its client, Sky, necessitated proposals to modify the services currently being provided across both locations.

