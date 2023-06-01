Dollar General shareholders have approved a resolution to establish an independent audit to improve worker safety.

It follows increasing pressure on the retailer to address concerns in this area.

The proposal, presented by Domini Impact Investments, calls for an independent third-party audit to evaluate Dollar General’s policies and practices.

The audit is expected to examine factors contributing to an unsafe or violent environment, including staffing capacity.

It also involves consultations with employees and customers to identify potential solutions.

The resolution’s binding nature remains unclear.

Although Dollar General’s board recommended shareholders vote against the measure, the company has not yet disclosed its plans regarding the proposed audit.

A company spokesperson said: “We are awaiting the final report and will report the final results in a Form 8-K within the required period.”

Dollar General said it’s committed to creating a work environment where employees feel valued and heard, encouraging them to provide feedback through established channels.

The retail chain has faced significant safety concerns, accumulating over $21 million in fines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Those are against various safety hazards, including blocked fire exits, electrical outlets, and excessive clutter.

Activists rallied outside the company’s headquarters during the shareholder meeting, with an employee expressing the urgent need for the audit.

They highlighted safety issues faced by workers, like rat infestations and a lack of security.

Dollar General’s repeated OSHA violations have led the agency to designate the company as a “severe violator.”

It is a classification typically reserved for smaller construction firms that fail to address safety concerns.

The retailer’s safety issues extend beyond fire hazards and clutter, as its stores have also experienced gun violence, resulting in numerous fatalities and injuries.

