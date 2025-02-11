Employee Confidence Dips to Start 2025, Says Glassdoor

Employee confidence took a hit in January, signaling a concerning start to 2025, according to new research from Glassdoor.

The data in the Glassdoor Employee Confidence Index shows the share of employees reporting a positive six-month business outlook fell to 45.1%, marking the lowest point since February 2024.

Economic Anxieties Continue to Weigh on Workers

Several factors are contributing to the decline in confidence.

One key factor is the resurgence of economic fears.

Glassdoor’s data shows the number of reviews mentioning layoffs rose 5% month-over-month in January, continuing a trend of heightened concern over job security.

This uptick is not an isolated incident, as layoffs have been a recurring theme throughout 2024 and remain elevated year-over-year.

Economic concerns are also reflected in reviews discussing inflation and recession.

Mentions of inflation rose by 9% in January, while mentions of recession surged 29%.

Though both measures are still lower compared to last year—down 20% for inflation and 19% for recession—the renewed focus on these issues points to continued unease among employees.

Ready to find your next job? Start searching now JOBS BY

The Sectors Feeling the Most Pressure

January’s data also revealed notable trends across different industries.

Some sectors experienced significant drops in employee confidence, while others saw a slight uptick.

Government & Public Administration saw the largest decline, dropping 2.8 percentage points month-over-month. The uncertain political landscape and questions about job security under a new administration may be driving this dip.

saw the largest decline, dropping 2.8 percentage points month-over-month. The uncertain political landscape and questions about job security under a new administration may be driving this dip. Hotels & Travel Accommodation (-2.5pp) and Retail & Wholesale (-1pp) also saw declines, likely due to factors like winter weather affecting travel and retail activity.

Accommodation (-2.5pp) and Retail & Wholesale (-1pp) also saw declines, likely due to factors like winter weather affecting travel and retail activity. Restaurants & Food Service, on the other hand, saw a slight improvement (+0.1pp), suggesting stability despite the broader economic concerns.

Employee Confidence by Industry

The following table highlights employee confidence across various sectors:

Industry Jan 2024 Dec 2024 Jan 2025 MoM Change YoY Change Aerospace & Defense 50.1% 54.9% 55.1% +0.3% +5.1% Arts, Entertainment & Recreation 39.1% 41.5% 42.2% +0.7% +3.0% Construction & Maintenance 55.8% 53.0% 54.6% +1.6% -1.2% Education 44.9% 47.9% 48.0% +0.0% +3.1% Financial Services 49.2% 52.6% 52.3% -0.3% +3.1% Government & Public Administration 42.4% 48.0% 45.2% -2.8% +2.8% Healthcare 47.7% 50.9% 49.7% -1.2% +2.0% Hotels & Travel Accommodation 50.4% 48.5% 46.0% -2.5% -4.4% Manufacturing 44.6% 42.1% 42.0% -0.1% -2.6% Restaurants & Food Service 35.6% 40.4% 40.5% +0.1% +5.0%

Confidence Varies by Job Level

The Glassdoor report also sheds light on how confidence varies by job level.

Mid-level employees saw the most significant drop in confidence, falling by 1.5 percentage points month-over-month.

This shift highlights the ongoing uncertainty many mid-level workers face in a shifting economy.

Interestingly, entry-level and senior-level employees saw slight gains in sentiment.

Entry-level workers saw a modest 0.3 percentage point increase year-over-year, while senior-level employees reported a 0.2 percentage point improvement.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs

The Road Ahead: Can Confidence Rebound?

Despite the setbacks in January, there are signs certain industries and job levels are managing to maintain or even improve confidence.

However, the broader trend suggests that many workers remain anxious about the economy, particularly with the continuing uncertainty around inflation, layoffs, and a potential recession.

As 2025 unfolds, it remains to be seen whether the economic outlook improves or if employee confidence continues to slide further.

Companies will need to focus on addressing worker concerns, including job security, economic stability, and the ability to manage in a challenging business environment.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Key Takeaways

Employee confidence dropped to 45.1% in January 2025, its lowest point since February 2024.

Concerns over layoffs, inflation, and recession are fueling employee unease.

The government & public administration sector experienced the largest decline, while restaurants & food service saw a modest improvement.

Mid-level employees experienced the steepest drop in confidence.

As workers continue to navigate these economic pressures, how companies address these issues will be crucial in shaping the employee sentiment landscape in the months to come.