Massive Business Failures and How Companies Learned from Them

Mistakes are part of every business, even the richest, most powerful organisations on the planet.

Some of the biggest companies in the world have made catastrophic decisions that have led to huge losses and reputational damage.

Some bounce back, while others never really recover.

These blunders often result from poor decision-making, lack of market understanding, or overestimating consumer demand.

Ready to find your next job? Start searching now JOBS BY

New Coke

In 1985, Coca-Cola decided to change its classic formula and introduced New Coke.

The backlash from consumers was immediate and fierce, as many preferred the original taste.

Within months, Coca-Cola had to revert to the original formula, rebranding it as Coca-Cola Classic.

The lesson here was clear: never underestimate the power of brand loyalty and customer preferences.

In the days way before the internet, the company received hundreds of thousands of complaints and made a swift reversal to the original.

The blunder is so well-known the massively popular 80s-based Netflix sci-fi Stranger Things even has a scene where the characters are arguing about which Coke was better.

Coca-Cola remains enormously popular and even has a section on its website devoted to telling the story of the blunder.

Blackberry’s Downfall

Blackberry was once a leading player in the smartphone market, known for its secure email and messaging services.

However, it failed to keep up with the touch-screen technology and app ecosystem Apple and Android popularized.

By the time Blackberry shifted its strategy, its market share had plummeted.

This failure underscores the necessity of continuous innovation and moving quickly to keep up with technological advancements.

Kodak’s Missed Opportunity

Kodak, a pioneer in the photography industry, failed to capitalize on the digital photography revolution.

Despite inventing the first digital camera way back in 1975, Kodak feared cannibalizing its film business and delayed the transition to digital.

By the time it pivoted, competitors had already dominated the market.

The early technology needed a lot of work and investment, but executives dismissed it at the time.

Kodak’s downfall emphasizes the need for companies to be willing to disrupt their own successful products to stay ahead of the curve.

Nokia’s Smartphone Misstep

Nokia was once the leader in mobile phones, but its inability to adapt to the smartphone era led to its downfall.

Nokia clung to its Symbian operating system while competitors like Apple and Android-based phones soared in popularity.

By the time Nokia switched to Windows Phone, it was too late to regain its market position.

This failure highlights the importance of timely innovation and recognizing industry shifts.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs

Yahoo’s Decline

Yahoo, once a dominant force in internet services, made several missteps, including rejecting a $44.6 billion buyout offer from Microsoft in 2008 and failing to acquire Google and Facebook when it had the chance.

Yahoo still exists, but its decline teaches the importance of companies being on top of their strategic focus and making bold moves when opportunities arise.

Toys “R” Us Bankruptcy

Toys “R” Us, a beloved toy retailer, filed for bankruptcy in 2017.

The company struggled with massive debt from a leveraged buyout.

IT failed to adapt to the rise of e-commerce. Its stores became outdated, and it couldn’t compete with online giants like Amazon.

The lesson from Toys “R” Us is the necessity of companies modernizing business models and embracing digital transformation.

DeLorean Motor Company

The DeLorean DMC-12, made famous by the “Back to the Future” movies, was actually a commercial failure.

Poor quality control, high production costs, and an ill-fated drug trafficking scandal involving founder John DeLorean led to the company’s bankruptcy in 1982.

DeLorean was acquitted of all the charges after his lawyers successfully argued he was a victim of an FBI sting operation.

He was later charged with tax evasion and defrauded the company’s investors, which he was also acquitted of.

Despite being innocent, DeLorean was ruined by the accusations, as well as the problems with the cars.

Upon leaving court, he summed up the situation honestly by saying: “Would you buy a used car from me?”

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

HP’s Autonomy Acquisition

In 2011, Hewlett-Packard acquired British software company Autonomy for $11.1 billion, only to write down $8.8 billion of that value a year later, citing accounting irregularities.

The court action against Autonomy owner Mike Lynch has only just finished after he was cleared of any wrongdoing over the sale