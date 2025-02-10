Five Audacious Fraudsters Who Tried to Sell National Landmarks

The term “con” in “con artist” is short for “confidence”, which means some fraudsters like to go big with their scams.

One of the most famous of these was Victor Lustig’s audacious attempts to sell the Eiffel Tower.

However, Lustig was not alone in his daring schemes. Other fraudsters and con artists have pulled off equally astonishing frauds, convincing their victims to buy iconic landmarks and investments that they never actually owned.

Here’s a look at some more instances when bold con artists tried to hoodwink people into thinking they were selling world-famous landmarks.

The Brooklyn Bridge Scam

George C. Parker: The Man Who Sold the Brooklyn Bridge

In the early 20th century, George C. Parker became infamous for repeatedly “selling” the Brooklyn Bridge.

His scheme involved convincing unsuspecting buyers that they could set up toll booths on the bridge and earn substantial profits.

Parker’s pitch was so persuasive that on several occasions, police found the new owners” from attempting to build barricades and toll booths on the bridge.

Eventually, Parker’s fraudulent activities caught up with him. He was arrested, convicted of fraud, and sentenced to life in Sing Sing prison, where he spent the remainder of his days.

The Invention of the Ponzi Scheme

Charles Ponzi: The Scheme That Bears His Name

Charles Ponzi’s name has become synonymous with one of the most infamous financial scams in history: the Ponzi scheme.

Fraudsters have carried out a number of similar schemes in moderntimes, but Ponzi was the first.

In the early 1920s, Ponzi devised a scheme that promised investors extraordinary returns by profiting from the arbitrage of international postal reply coupons.

However, rather than generating profits through legitimate means, Ponzi paid returns to earlier investors using the money from new ones. This fraudulent cycle continued until it inevitably collapsed when there were no longer enough new investors to sustain the promised returns.

Ponzi was eventually arrested, tried, and convicted of multiple fraud charges.

He served several prison sentences and ultimately died in poverty.

The Great Indian Landmark Salesman

Natwarlal: The Conman Who Sold the Taj Mahal

In India, Natwarlal, born Mithilesh Kumar Srivastava, became legendary for his audacious scams.

Among his most outrageous exploits was “selling” some of India’s most iconic landmarks, including the Taj Mahal, the Red Fort, and even the Parliament House.

In one particularly brazen con, Natwarlal convinced buyers that they could purchase the White House, claiming to have insider connections that allowed him to broker the deal. Natwarlal’s criminal career was marked by numerous arrests and even more escapes.

Despite being sentenced to multiple prison terms, he managed to elude authorities on several occasions, becoming something of a folk hero in the process.

The Film “Natwarlal” tells the story of his brazen scams.

The Sale of the Statue of Liberty

Titanic Thompson: Gambling and Landmark Scams

Alvin Clarence Thomas, better known as “Titanic” Thompson, was a notorious gambler and con artist with a penchant for elaborate scams.

Among his many exploits was “selling” the Statue of Liberty to gullible tourists.

Thompson’s scams often involved convincing his victims that they were purchasing real estate or historic landmarks, leveraging their lack of knowledge and their desire for easy profits.

Although Thompson was never formally charged for selling the Statue of Liberty, his life was filled with legal battles and accusations related to his various schemes.

The Eiffel Tower Scam – Revisited

Arthur Furguson: A Second Attempt at Selling the Eiffel Tower

While Victor Lustig is perhaps the most famous conman associated with the Eiffel Tower, he was not the only one to attempt such a scam. In the 1920s, Scottish fraudster Arthur Furguson also successfully “sold” the Eiffel Tower to an American tourist.

He managed to convince the buyer he gain exclusive rights to its use.

But Furguson’s scams did not stop there; he also “sold” famous London landmarks like Nelson’s Column, Big Ben, and Buckingham Palace.

That’s right, Buckingham Palace. The lavish building famously owned by the British Royal Family.

Furguson’s criminal activities eventually caught up with him in the United States, where he continued his con artistry. He was eventually arrested and served a prison sentence before his death.

These real-life scams serve as stark reminders of the lengths to which con artists will go to exploit human greed and gullibility. From selling the Brooklyn Bridge to inventing the Ponzi scheme, these conmen used their charm and cunning to deceive countless victims.

Their stories are not just cautionary tales but also fascinating insights into the darker side of human nature and the enduring allure of the con.

Just remember the old adage:

“If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”