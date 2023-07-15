Nearly 950 workers at Gatwick Airport are set to embark on an eight-day strike starting later this month due to an ongoing pay dispute.

Members employed by ASC, Menzies Aviation, GGS, and DHL Services, who perform baggage handling and check-in roles, will participate.

The industrial action will initially span four days from July 28 to August 1, followed by another four days from August 4 to August 8.

Unite’s general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “Our members at Gatwick airport undertake incredibly demanding roles and are essential to keeping the airport and airlines working, yet their employers somehow think it is acceptable to pay them a pittance.

“As part of Unite’s unyielding focus on the jobs, pay and condition of its members the union has drawn a line in the sand and is committed to eradicating the scourge of low pay at the airport.”

Unite said airlines will be disrupted, including British Airways, Easyjet, Ryanair, TUI, Westjet, and Wizz.

