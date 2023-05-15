Enjoying your workplace is not just about the job; it’s also about the city you live in. With most employees back in the office, location has become an essential factor in job satisfaction.

To determine which cities have the happiest workers, Glassdoor analyzed employee ratings by city and ranked the top 25 cities in America.

The list includes major metros like San Francisco, Washington D.C., and New York City, as well as smaller cities such as Provo, UT, Ann Arbor, MI, and Omaha, NE.

There is also provided information on the average annual salaries in these cities to help job seekers make informed decisions.

Rank City Average Overall Company Rating Average Annual Salary 1 Provo, UT 3.94 $61,973 2 San Jose, CA 3.88 $117,188 3 Santa Barbara, CA 3.87 $72,240 4 College Station, TX 3.83 $43,118 5 Boston, MA 3.82 $87,433 6 San Francisco, CA 3.81 $108,426 7 Gainesville, FL 3.81 $50,026 8 Washington, DC 3.80 $87,374 9 Salt Lake City, UT 3.79 $69,274 10 San Diego, CA 3.79 $77,027 (Source: Glassdoor

Methodology: Glassdoor’s list of cities with the most satisfied workers identifies metros with the highest average Glassdoor ratings. This list includes metropolitan areas with at least 1,000 Glassdoor reviews from current or former, full-time or part-time employees from January 1, 2022, through April 23, 2023. Average salary for each metropolitan area is also calculated over current or former, full-time or part-time employees from January 1, 2022, through April 23, 2023.

The city on the list with the highest average annual salary is San Jose, CA, which is nearly double number 1 in Provo, UT.

But even though San Jose residents make nearly double Provos who are number 1 with a 3.94 “average overall company rating” compared to 2nd place’s 3.88.

What’s it like to work in Provo?

Provo is a city located in Utah in the United States, and it is the third largest city in the state.

The city is situated about 43 miles south of Salt Lake City and is home to Brigham Young University, a private university that has ties with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church).

The university has a significant impact on the economy of the city with many businesses catering to the large student population.

Provo is known for its stunning natural scenery which includes the Wasatch Mountains and Utah Lake. It has a thriving arts and culture scene with numerous galleries, theatres, and music venues.

Provo’s economy is strong with several major employers in industries such as technology, healthcare, and education.

Overall, Provo is a fast-growing city with a high quality of life and a strong sense of community.

Many publications and organizations have recognized it as one of the best places to live in the United States.

