Government sources revealed on Monday that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has been “acknowledged” for potentially paying lower taxes in India than its actual liability.

The broadcaster, whose offices in Delhi and Mumbai were subjected to scrutiny by tax authorities a few months ago, has yet to submit revised returns or provide a written submission to the Indian Income Tax Department.

According to a source, this acknowledgment is merely a statement of intent at this point, with no actual payment made.

The survey conducted by tax authorities involved an examination of the broadcaster’s financial records and related documents.

The survey took place shortly after the BBC aired a controversial documentary about Prime Minister Modi. When contacted for comment, the BBC’s London office declined to respond.

In February, without specifically naming the BBC, the income tax department alleged that the income and profits disclosed by the organization’s units were disproportionate to their operations’ scale in India.

The department also stated that the surveys indicated non-payment of tax on certain remittances, which were not reported as income in India by the foreign entities within the BBC group.

At that time, the BBC stated that it was cooperating with the authorities.

