Historical Jobs That No Longer Exist (But Should)

Throughout history, jobs have been created and then been made superfluous by the advance of technology.

Some jobs disappear because technology makes them unnecessary.

Others vanish as society changes. But a few lost jobs were so unique — or downright strange — that they deserve a second chance.

From human alarm clocks to ice delivery workers, these forgotten professions offer a glimpse into the working world of the past.

Some might even solve modern problems if they made a comeback.

The Knocker-Up: Professional Human Alarm Clock

Before affordable alarm clocks existed, many workers relied on knocker-ups to wake them for early shifts.

Armed with a long stick or pea shooter, these professionals would tap on windows until their clients woke up.

It was a low-tech, highly personal service.

Knocker-ups knew exactly which window to tap and how persistent to be. In an era when oversleeping could cost you your job, their role was crucial.

Could they return?

With modern sleep struggles and unreliable phone alarms, some people might pay good money for a guaranteed human wake-up call.

Ice Cutter: Harvesting Frozen Lakes

Before refrigerators, homes and businesses needed blocks of ice to keep food cold.

That’s where ice cutters came in.

These workers braved freezing weather to cut massive slabs of ice from frozen lakes, hauling them to ice houses for storage.

It was dangerous work — thin ice, freezing water, and heavy tools made it a risky job.

But with rising interest in artisanal and sustainable products, there’s a case for reviving this trade for luxury food markets or eco-friendly cooling options.

Lamplighter: Lighting the Streets by Hand

Before electricity, cities relied on lamplighters to keep streets illuminated.

Every evening, they walked or cycled through towns, using long poles to ignite street lamps. At dawn, they came back to extinguish them.

While modern cities don’t need gas lamps, the role could return in a symbolic or tourism-friendly way. Picture historic districts hiring lamplighters to give visitors a taste of old-world charm.

Town Crier: The Original Breaking News Alert

Long before newspapers, websites, and push notifications, there was the town crier.

This loud-voiced professional would stand in public squares, shouting out important news — everything from royal decrees to lost dogs.

With trust in media at historic lows, maybe it’s time for an official human news source again.

A well-dressed, bell-ringing town crier might cut through the noise of social media and deliver local news in person.

Human ComputerS: When People Were the Processors

In the early days of science and engineering, the term computer didn’t mean a machine — it meant a person who did calculations by hand.

Teams of human computers, often women, processed complex data for everything from astronomy to military strategy.

While computers now handle the math, the role could return in creative fields.

Human computers could offer analog data visualization or artistic mathematical creations, blending art and science for modern audiences.

Leech Collector: Nature’s Blood Bank

Medical treatments in the past often involved leeches to draw blood from patients.

But someone had to gather the leeches first. Leech collectors waded into marshes and ponds, letting the creatures latch onto their legs before prying them off for sale.

Modern medicine rarely uses leeches — but when it does (for microsurgery and skin grafts), the creatures are often lab-raised.

A return to wild leech collection might appeal to the growing demand for natural and traditional remedies.

What These Lost Jobs Tell Us About Work

These jobs vanished for many reasons — technology, safety concerns, or social progress.

But they reveal how ingenuity, creativity, and adaptability have always shaped the world of work.

Some of these roles could still serve a purpose today. Others could inspire modern job creation by blending old skills with new needs.

Either way, they remind us that work is constantly evolving — and sometimes, the past holds surprising answers for the future.