Financial services, administrative and support services, technology, information and media, and accommodation are the booming industries in terms of job opportunities.

These sectors are providing ample employment prospects for those without a bachelor’s degree, as per data released by LinkedIn.

There are several fast-growing jobs for varying educational qualifications.

Read More: Google to hire former Apple and Microsoft executive in India

For those holding a bachelor’s degree, positions like risk consultant, investment manager, and finance administrator are in demand.

MBA graduates can consider roles such as technology associate, catalogue specialist, and business integration analyst.

Even candidates without a degree can pursue careers as placement coordinators, user interface designers, and application engineers.

LinkedIn reports that certain job functions are experiencing rapid growth regardless of educational background.

Read More: Vedanta Foxconn resubmits plan for semiconductor plant in India

These include product management, human resources, military and protective services, and consulting.

Bachelor’s degree holders can access job opportunities in these fields.

Additional roles, such as placement coordinator and technical recruiter, are available within the human resources domain.

In finance, positions like treasurer and finance manager are in demand, while consulting firms seek industry specialists and life coaches.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Key skills like design, analytics, and JavaScript are highly sought for entry-level positions.

Data indicates that hiring in India is gradually returning to pre-pandemic levels after the hiring boom witnessed during the pandemic.

Companies are increasingly adopting flexible work arrangements, leading to a decline of 10 percent in on-site roles and a surge of 60 percent in hybrid positions for entry-level jobs compared to 2022.

This shift offers fresh graduates a wider range of work options to choose from and pursue their desired careers.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook