Hiring Trends Show Slower Decline: Is the US Job Market Finally Balancing Out?

New research from LinkedIn indicates the US Job market could be finally stabilizing after years of fluctuation.

The recruitment giant’s LinkedIn Workforce Report for March 2025 shows while hiring remained virtually unchanged (+0.3%) from January to February, it was still down 3.4% year-over-year.

These small declines suggest the labor market is finding a new equilibrium, moving away from the sharp hiring contractions seen since spring 2022.

What does this mean for job seekers and employers?

A steady hiring landscape implies less volatility.

This is good news for businesses looking to plan long-term growth and professionals seeking job security.

Industries Experiencing Hiring Growth

February saw broad industry growth, with 15 out of 20 sectors reporting hiring increases from the previous month.

The biggest winners were:

Wholesale → +16.5% (strongest month-over-month growth)

→ (strongest month-over-month growth) Oil, Gas, and Mining → +6.8%

→ Administrative and Support Services → +6.5%

These industries reflect trends in supply chain recovery, energy demand, and corporate restructuring, suggesting opportunities for professionals in logistics, energy, and administrative roles.

On the other hand, some sectors experienced notable hiring slowdowns:

Holding Companies → -10.3%

→ Government Administration → -6.4%

→ Utilities → -3.1%

The decline in government hiring coincides with a 175% surge in job applications in the DC-Baltimore region. This suggests federal workforce reductions are pushing employees into the private sector—a key development for recruiters and job seekers in government-adjacent industries.

Despite these mixed trends, three sectors saw year-over-year hiring growth:

Financial Services → +3.5%

→ Accommodation and Food Services → +2.4%

→ Technology, Information, and Media → +1.5%

The continued growth in tech and finance highlights the resilience of these industries despite broader economic uncertainty.

Regional Hiring Trends: Where the Jobs Are

Hiring patterns varied across major metro areas, with 10 out of 20 cities reporting job growth.

The top-performing regions were:

These cities benefit from diverse economies, strong corporate hubs, and energy sector growth (particularly in Texas).

Meanwhile, hiring declined the most in:

Denver → -4.8%

→ Seattle → -4.5%

→ St. Louis → -2.2%

Tech-heavy cities like Seattle may be feeling the effects of continued restructuring in the technology sector, while Denver’s drop could signal a cooling housing market.

Year-over-year winners include:

These Sunbelt cities continue to outperform, thanks to business-friendly environments, population growth, and expanding industries.

What This Means for Job Seekers and Employers

For Job Seekers

Look where the jobs are → Cities like Dallas, Houston, and Miami are experiencing steady job growth.

→ Cities like Dallas, Houston, and Miami are experiencing steady job growth. Target growing industries → Finance, tech, and hospitality are still expanding despite economic headwinds.

despite economic headwinds. Government shifts mean new opportunities → With federal hiring slowing, private-sector companies may look for talent with government experience.

For Employers

Talent migration is reshaping hiring → Job applications are surging in certain regions, meaning more competition for roles in Washington, D.C., and beyond.

Industry-specific hiring strategies matter → Companies in tech and finance should double down on retention as competition for top talent remains strong.

Flexible hiring models could win out → A stabilizing job market suggests longer hiring cycles and more strategic recruitment efforts.

Looking Ahead: A More Predictable Job Market?

While hiring rates are still below pre-pandemic levels, the recent slowdown in declines signals that the market is stabilizing.

This is a positive sign for job seekers and employers alike, as it allows for more predictability in hiring and workforce planning.

If these trends continue, expect 2025 to be a year of gradual recovery rather than rapid expansion. Job seekers should focus on high-growth industries and regions, while employers must fine-tune recruitment strategies to attract the best talent in a competitive, but steady, market.

WhatJobs CEO Alex Paterson said:

“The latest hiring data shows a job market that’s stabilizing, but not without challenges. For job seekers, this means more predictability in hiring trends, but also increased competition in key industries. Employers should focus on strategic hiring and retention to stay ahead in a market that’s slowly regaining balance.”

