78 jobs have been saved following the acquisition of Mansfield-based iTEC Packing, a food packaging business, by global packaging company Alpla UK.

iTEC Packing specializes in producing tops for plastic bottles, as well as containers and tubs primarily for the dairy industry, along with other food and beverage sectors.

The purchase was facilitated by FRP Advisory, a team appointed as joint administrators in April after iTEC faced financial challenges due to difficult trading conditions.

All existing staff members are expected to transition to the new owner as a result of the sale.

Recent financial records indicate iTEC Packing’s Mansfield operation achieved a turnover of £27 million in 2021, with losses amounting to approximately £1.5 million.

Last month, over 100 jobs were safeguarded when another iTEC operation in Chester-le-Street was successfully sold to Shalam Thermoforming (UK).

Alpla, a global packaging giant, operates in 46 countries with 190 sites and employs approximately 23,300 individuals.

The company specializes in manufacturing plastic packaging for various industries, including food and beverages, cosmetics, household cleaning products, pharmaceuticals, and more. Alpla also has recycling facilities across several countries and has plans for further expansion.

Jens Seifried, managing director of Alpla UK, told BusinessLive: “With the acquisition of the iTEC Packaging (Mansfield) business, the global packaging and recycling specialist Alpla is expanding its expertise as a packaging system provider in the UK market.

“The plant in Mansfield manufactures closures for dairy bottles which are made from HDPE using compression moulding and injection moulding processes.

“With our global know-how, with this acquisition, we can increasingly offer the UK dairy industry sustainable, efficient and innovative packaging solutions.”

Joint administer Martyn Rickels said: “iTEC Packaging was a long-established business and player in the dairy supply chain so we’re delighted to have secured a new buyer.

“Alongside the transaction to sell the sister business in Chester-Le-Street, this has helped save nearly 200 jobs in a short space of time, as well as protecting the customer base with ongoing production.

“We wish Alpla UK and its team every success as they take the business forward.”

James Cameron, Samantha Latham, Samantha Poulton and Faith James of Pinsent Masons provided legal advice to FRP Advisory

