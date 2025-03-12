JPMorgan Chase CEO Defends Office-First Approach

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has once again pushed back against remote work, telling students telework “doesn’t work in our business.”

Speaking to students at Stanford University’s Graduate School last week, Dimon expressed frustration with virtual work.

“I had enough,” he said, reinforcing the bank’s move away from hybrid models.

Dimon’s Argument: Remote Work Doesn’t Fit

A student asked Dimon about his leaked, expletive-filled remarks at a company town hall regarding the firm’s decision to end hybrid work.

In response, Dimon made it clear he sees remote work as impractical for JPMorgan’s business model.

He said the only employees frustrated by the return-to-office mandate are “the people in the middle,” referring to corporate office workers.

Dimon highlighted that most workers—such as those in restaurants, hospitals, and logistics—never had the option to work from home.

He said:

“Where did you get your Amazon packages from? Your beef, your meat, your vodka? Where did you get the diapers from?”

Respect for Worker Choice, But Firm on JPMorgan’s Stance

While some employees have resisted return-to-office mandates, with some even quitting, Dimon said he respects those choices but won’t change the company’s position.

He said:

“We have 10% of our people working at home full-time. “They work from home. They’re mostly minorities. That’s why we did it. It’s a home run. So I’m not against it where it works.” “I don’t defend your right to tell me what JPMorgan’s gonna do.”

JPMorgan Chase announced that starting this month, employees must return to the office five days a week.

Concerns for Younger Employees

Dimon also stressed that remote work negatively impacts younger employees’ career growth.

He said:

“It’s not like the first month you’re working. “By the second year, you have less exposure, fewer assignments, and miss out on critical conversations.” “To have the younger people coming in but not their bosses—I have a problem with that too.”

The Value of In-Person Communication

Dimon outlined the importance of in-office collaboration, saying it enhances productivity, decision-making, and company culture.

He said:

“As a management tool, when we meet in the morning, we talk, debate, and make decisions all day long. That’s how things get done.” “People are distracted by their phones during Zoom meetings.” “For culture, it’s impossible to do culture remotely.”

What’s Next for Remote Work at JPMorgan?

While some businesses continue to embrace hybrid models, JPMorgan Chase is taking a firm stance on in-office work. Dimon’s remarks make it clear: remote work is not the future of his company.

As debates over workplace flexibility continue, JPMorgan’s strict policy may set a precedent for other financial institutions.